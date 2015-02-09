Cardinals' Reyes has season-ending surgery

The Cardinals' No. 1 prospect underwent surgery Wednesday to reattach a tendon in his right lat and will miss approximately six months, including the remainder of the 2018 season.

Reyes' 2017 campaign ended before it started after it was announced he had a full tear of his right ulnar collateral ligament and needed Tommy John surgery. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound right-hander made it back to mound this May and dazzled over four starts in the Minors, striking out 44 and walking seven over 23 scoreless innings and setting a Pacific Coast League record in the process.

That success carried over to his limited time on the mound in St. Louis, as he tossed four scoreless frames against the Brewers at Miller Park before being removed after 73 pitches when his velocity dipped. He was subsequently placed on the disabled list with a "significant" lat strain.

Before going under the knife in early 2017, Reyes was poised to join the St. Louis rotation after striking out 93 batters in 65 1/3 innings at Triple-A Memphis.