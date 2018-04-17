Nationals get good news on Robles

Victor Robles will not need surgery to repair his injured left elbow, according to Washington manager Dave Martinez.

MLB.com's No. 6 overall prospect, who was put on the disabled list retroactive to last Tuesday, doesn't have a tear in the elbow and will miss months, rather than the remainder of the 2018 season.

Robles left Triple-A Syracuse's game on April 9 in the second inning after diving for a shallow pop fly. Rochester's Gregorio Petit blooped a pitch into center field, and the 20-year-old outfielder charged in, dived and landed on his left arm as the ball popped free from his glove. He was removed from the game after a visit from the Chiefs trainer.

After compiling a .300/.382/.493 slash line with 10 homers and 47 RBIs between Class A Advanced Potomac and Double-A Harrisburg last year, Robles was called up to Washington in September. He hit .250/.308/.458 over 13 games.

The native of the Dominican Republic batted .188 in 21 games in big league Spring Training before he was optioned to the International League. He went 4-for-4 with two runs scored in his second game of the season and is 5-for-13 with a homer and two RBIs through four contests.