Rays add Yankees' Solak in three-team deal

Tampa Bay acquired eighth-ranked Yankees prospect Nick Solak and D-backs No. 4 prospect Anthony Banda in a three-team trade that sent Rays outfielder Steven Souza to Arizona and D-backs infielder Brandon Drury to New York. Arizona also acquired Yankees No. 14 prospect Taylor Widener in the deal.

Currently MLB.com's No. 5 second base prospect, Solak came to the Yankees in the second round of the 2016 Draft. After leading Class A Short Season Staten Island with a .321 average in his pro debut, the 23-year-old combined for a .297/.384/.452 slash line with 12 homers, five triples, 26 doubles, 53 RBIs and 14 steals in 130 games between Class A Advanced Tampa and Double-A Trenton last year. While Solak's greatest assets are on the offensive side, the University of Louisville product held his own at second with 17 errors and a .968 fielding percentage in 122 games at the position.

Video: Trenton's Solak smashes one

But Banda is coming off a down season after beginning last year as the D-backs' top prospect. The left-hander went 8-7 with a 5.39 ERA and 116 strikeouts over 122 innings in 22 starts with Triple-A Reno after posting a 3.67 ERA over 73 2/3 frames at that level in 2016. The 2012 10th-round pick also finished 2-3 with a 5.96 ERA, 10 walks and 25 punchouts over 25 2/3 innings in eight big league appearances.

Nevertheless, Banda still shows potential with an above-average three-pitch mix that includes a mid-90s fastball and a plus curveball combined with a developing changeup. Joining the Rays organization will enable him to put that stuff to work outside of the hitter-friendly conditions of the Pacific Coast League.

Widener heads to Arizona after two seasons in the New York system. The Yankees drafted the right-hander in the 12th round in 2016 and sent him to Tampa to begin his first full season last year after just 23 innings at Class A Charleston the year before. Widener responded by going 7-8, finishing tied for third in the Florida State League with a 3.39 ERA and third with 129 strikeouts. A reliever at the University of South Carolina, the 23-year-old transitioned into a full-time starter in 2017.

The 28-year-old Souza broke out with a career-high 30 homers, 78 RBIs and a .239/.351/.459 slash line in his third season in Tampa Bay last year. The fifth-year Major Leaguer is expected to take over the outfield spot vacated by the departure of J.D. Martinez, who left the D-backs to sign with the Red Sox on Monday.

The Yankees acquired Drury, a 2010 13th-round pick of the Braves who spent the past two seasons in the big leagues with Arizona. The 25-year-old hit .267 with 13 long balls and 63 RBIs in 135 games in 2017 and has played second base, third and outfield at the Major League level.