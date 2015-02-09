Trammell, Sanchez among FSL All-Stars

Top-100 prospects Taylor Trammell and Jesus Sanchez highlight the Florida State League All-Star rosters, announced Friday morning. The 2018 FSL All-Star Game, which is divided between the North and South Division, will be held at Tampa's George M. Steinbrenner Field on Saturday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Trammell, the Reds' No. 3 prospect, has built on an increasingly impressive Minor League resume by hitting .299/.413/.487 with six homers and five steals in 44 games for Class A Advanced Daytona.

Complete FSL All-Star rosters: North Division | South Division

Though he's received the bulk of his time in center field with the Tortugas, the 20-year-old will have plenty of competition to see time at that spot when he takes the field in Tampa. No. 9 Braves prospect Cristian Pache (Florida) and No. 9 Tigers prospect Daz Cameron (Lakeland) also made the cut as North Division outfielders, and both are considered gifted fielders at the premium defensive position. Trammell's Daytona teammate and No. 14 Reds prospect TJ Friedl gives the North four ranked prospects in its outfield.

Sanchez is part of a loaded Charlotte contingent on the position-player side, which shouldn't come as a surprise given the Stone Crabs are leading the FSL in runs, average and OPS.

The Rays' No. 4 prospect has put up a .345/.359/.534 line with six homers, one triple and 13 doubles in 43 games during his age-20 season. Normally, those might good enough to stand out as the best hitter for a club in the pitcher-friendly FSL. However, Sanchez has been eclipsed this season by first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. The 2016 13th-rounder leads the Class A Advanced circuit in all three slash-line categories at .377/.455/.617 as well as doubles (15), RBIs (42) and total bases (108). Catcher David Rodriguez, shortstop Lucius Fox, designated hitter Robbie Tenerowicz and right-handed pitcher Willy Ortiz make up the rest of the Charlotte contingent heading to Tampa.

Starting pitchers will be determined closer to game date, but Yankees No. 14 prospect Trevor Stephan has put himself in good position to get the ball in front of his hometown fans. The 2017 third-rounder leads the FSL with a 1.98 ERA and 0.78 WHIP through 41 innings for Tampa. Daytona right-hander Tony Santillan (2.44 ERA in 51 2/3 innings) could be another intriguing option for the North. Palm Beach right-hander Anthony Shew, who ranks second in the circuit with a 2.11 ERA through 42 2/3 innings, leads the South Division candidates.

The complete North Division and South Division rosters can be found at those links. Rosters will be updated as additions are made due to promotion or injury.