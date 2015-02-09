Smokies turn first triple play since 2009

Tennessee turned its first triple play in over a decade, wriggling out of trouble in the sixth before falling to visiting Biloxi, 7-4.

With a run already home and runners at first and second, the Double-A Smokies found themselves in a sixth-inning jam Thursday. With a little magic on the diamond, they got out of it in a flash.

With the game tied in the sixth, 4-4, and right-hander Jake Stinnett on the hill, Robie Rojas led off with a triple to left field and crossed the plate when Joantgel Segovia lined a single to right and went to second on a throwing error on right fielder Eddy Martinez.

Cooper Hummel followed with a walk, putting two aboard for Weston Wilson. The Shuckers shortstop swung at a 2-2 pitch and chopped it to third. Gioskar Amaya fielded it, relayed to Vimael Machin to take care of Hummel and the second baseman turned the ball to first to nab Wilson.

But then the play changed into something historic. First baseman Tyler Payne looked toward the plate and saw Segovia headed that way. Firing the ball to catcher Jhonny Pereda, the Smokies had Segovia hung up. Pereda chased him back toward the third-base bag and applied the tag for the final out of the inning.

It marked Tennessee's first triple play since May 20, 2009 at Chattanooga.

The Shuckers added a pair of tallies in the ninth on a double to right by C.J. Hinojosa. Biloxi outhit Tennessee, 14-6, in the win.