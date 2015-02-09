Vavra, Corry lead 2019 Sally All-Stars

Asheville shortstop Terrin Vavra and Augusta left-hander Seth Corry were named MVP and Most Outstanding Pitcher as part of the circuit's end-of-season All-Star rollout Tuesday. Delmarva righty Grayson Rodriguez, ranked as MLB.com's No. 45 overall prospect , took home Most Outstanding MLB Prospect honors.

Class A represents an important first step in full-season ball for most Minor Leaguers, and several South Atlantic League prospects are wrapping up that important portion of their journey with some hardware.

The No. 7 prospect in the Rockies system, Vavra leads the Sally League with a .409 on-base percentage and ranks second with a .318 average, .489 slugging percentage and .899 OPS. The 2018 third-rounder out of Minnesota has also 10 homers, one triple, 32 doubles and 18 stolen bases and has walked as many times (62) as he's struck out through 102 games with the Tourists.

Corry -- the Giants' No. 9 prospect -- was an easy selection for Most Outstanding Pitcher, given that his 1.74 ERA for the GreenJackets is second-lowest among all Minor League qualifiers. (Only Astros prospect Cristian Javier's 1.66 is lower.) The 20-year-old southpaw also leads the Sally League with 161 strikeouts, a 1.05 WHIP, a .157 average-against and a 34.3 percent strikeout rate.

Rodriguez, a 6-foot-5 right-hander, is in the midst of a breakout campaign. The 11th overall pick by the Orioles in the 2018 Draft, he sports a 2.86 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 122 strikeouts and 35 walks in 88 innings for Delmarva. Though he falls shy of the innings requirements for the major categories, the 19-year-old earned Most Outstanding Prospect honors with a plus fastball, two above-average breaking pitches in his curveball and slider and an improving changeup in his first full season -- a package that gives him a good chance to be a key piece in the Baltimore system over the long term.

Triston Casas (No. 88) was the other Top-100 prospect honored by the Sally League on Tuesday. The 2018 Red Sox first-rounder hit .254/.350/.468 with 18 homers in 115 games for Greenville. He takes the DH spot following fellow third baseman Mason Martin's dominant run with Greensboro in which the Pirates prospect clubbed a league-best 23 homers in only 82 games before moving up to Class A Advanced Bradenton. His 34 homers on the season are tied for fifth-most in the Minors.

Delmarva manager Kyle Moore and pitching coach Justin Ramsey were also recognized after guiding the Shorebirds to a league-best 86-45 record entering Tuesday. No other South Atlantic League club has won more than 79 games so far in 2019.

Below is the full list of 2019 South Atlantic League end-of-season All-Stars and honorees: