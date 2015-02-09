Top Headlines

Vavra, Corry lead 2019 Sally All-Stars

Asheville shortstop, Augusta lefty honored for Class A efforts

Terrin Vavra and Seth Corry took home this year's top two individual honors in the Sally League. (Danny Parker, Jerry Kime/MiLB.com)

By Sam Dykstra / MiLB.com | August 27, 2019 11:50 AM

Class A represents an important first step in full-season ball for most Minor Leaguers, and several South Atlantic League prospects are wrapping up that important portion of their journey with some hardware.

Asheville shortstop Terrin Vavra and Augusta left-hander Seth Corry were named MVP and Most Outstanding Pitcher as part of the circuit's end-of-season All-Star rollout Tuesday. Delmarva righty Grayson Rodriguez, ranked as MLB.com's No. 45 overall prospect, took home Most Outstanding MLB Prospect honors.

The No. 7 prospect in the Rockies system, Vavra leads the Sally League with a .409 on-base percentage and ranks second with a .318 average, .489 slugging percentage and .899 OPS. The 2018 third-rounder out of Minnesota has also 10 homers, one triple, 32 doubles and 18 stolen bases and has walked as many times (62) as he's struck out through 102 games with the Tourists.

2019 MiLB include

Corry -- the Giants' No. 9 prospect -- was an easy selection for Most Outstanding Pitcher, given that his 1.74 ERA for the GreenJackets is second-lowest among all Minor League qualifiers. (Only Astros prospect Cristian Javier's 1.66 is lower.) The 20-year-old southpaw also leads the Sally League with 161 strikeouts, a 1.05 WHIP, a .157 average-against and a 34.3 percent strikeout rate.

Rodriguez, a 6-foot-5 right-hander, is in the midst of a breakout campaign. The 11th overall pick by the Orioles in the 2018 Draft, he sports a 2.86 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 122 strikeouts and 35 walks in 88 innings for Delmarva. Though he falls shy of the innings requirements for the major categories, the 19-year-old earned Most Outstanding Prospect honors with a plus fastball, two above-average breaking pitches in his curveball and slider and an improving changeup in his first full season -- a package that gives him a good chance to be a key piece in the Baltimore system over the long term.

Video: Rodriguez dazzles with 10 Ks again

Triston Casas (No. 88) was the other Top-100 prospect honored by the Sally League on Tuesday. The 2018 Red Sox first-rounder hit .254/.350/.468 with 18 homers in 115 games for Greenville. He takes the DH spot following fellow third baseman Mason Martin's dominant run with Greensboro in which the Pirates prospect clubbed a league-best 23 homers in only 82 games before moving up to Class A Advanced Bradenton. His 34 homers on the season are tied for fifth-most in the Minors.

Delmarva manager Kyle Moore and pitching coach Justin Ramsey were also recognized after guiding the Shorebirds to a league-best 86-45 record entering Tuesday. No other South Atlantic League club has won more than 79 games so far in 2019.

Below is the full list of 2019 South Atlantic League end-of-season All-Stars and honorees:

POSITION NAME TEAM
Catcher Willie MacIver Asheville
First Base Mason Martin Greensboro
Second Base Greg Cullen Rome
Third Base Bobby Honeyman West Virginia
Shortstop Terrin Vavra * Asheville
Utility INF Adam Hall Delmarva
Outfield Canaan Smith Charleston
Outfield Ian Dawkins Kannapolis
Outfield Justin Dean Rome
Utility OF Alex Destino Kannapolis
Designated Hitter Triston Casas Greenville
Right-handed Pitcher Grayson Rodriguez ^ Delmarva
Left-handed Pitcher Seth Corry # Augusta
Relief Pitcher Jesus Tona Augusta
Manager Kyle Moore Delmarva
Coach Justin Ramsey Delmarva
* -- Most Valuable Player; # -- Most Outstanding Pitcher; ^ -- Most Outstanding MLB Prospect

Sam Dykstra is a reporter for MiLB.com. Follow and interact with him on Twitter, @SamDykstraMiLB. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

View More