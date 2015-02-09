Off the DL, Riders' Trevino homers twice

Trevino came through, slugging his first two home runs of the season and driving in three runs in Frisco's 5-4 loss at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

There was a special visitor in the stands for Jose Trevino on Friday. It was his mother, Patsy, who made the two-hour trip from their home in Corpus Christi and was expecting a grand performance from the Rangers No. 21 prospect in his first game back from the disabled list.

"It was her first time seeing me play this year, so I had to put on a show for her," Trevino said. "Or else she would have got mad at me.

"She told me it was about time after the game."

Trevino raised his average 21 points to .205 after going 2-for-2 with a walk before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh.

"We were really excited because he's been working hard all year," hitting coach Jason Hart said. "His (at-bats) have been looking a lot better, he just hasn't had many things going for him in the first part of the year as far as his injury. But he's been having solid A-Bs and making good contact. It was nice for him, I know he's been itching to play for the last five days or so."

The 25-year-old backstop was placed on the seven-day disabled list on April 29 with a right quadriceps strain, but he wasted no time proving he was healthy. He connected for a two-run shot to left-center field off Jerry Keel in the first inning to give the RoughRiders a quick 2-0 lead. His solo blast to left in the fifth on a 1-1 offering from Keel knotted the game at 4-4.

"The (first) one showed how quick his hands were," Hart said. "Both of them were line drives, I don't think he was trying to hit home runs, just hit something hard to the big part of the field. To cut through the wind in San Antonio, he got a hold of them pretty good.

"He's a hard, line drive hitter. Big-time contact guy. (He) does not swing and miss very much and that's what goes back to his approach and getting those at-bats under his belt. Because when he swings he puts it in plate. He's just really working on waiting for a pitch he can hit hard."

It was Trevino's second career multi-homer game. He sent two over the fence in a Fourth of July contest with Class A Short Season Spokane in 2014 and went yard twice on April 21, 2015 with Class A Hickory.

Friday's power surge was an encouraging sign for the Oral Roberts product, who had a .184/.250/.224 slash line in his first 19 games of the season. He batted .241/.275/.323 last season with the RoughRiders.

Trevino isn't fixated on putting up gaudy numbers, rather stick with his approach in his second season in the Texas League.

"There's no pressure," Trevino said. "I'm just going to go out there, have fun, stick to my approach and what I worked on in the offseason and just go out there and trust that it's going to happen."

Although he's struggled at the dish, Trevino's calling card as a prospect is his defense. The Corpus Christi, Texas, native has won the Rawlings Gold Glove award each of the last two seasons.

Trevino was a utility infielder in his first season in the Rangers organization but moved behind the plate before the 2015 season. He was a darkhorse candidate for the big league backup job and hit .429/.429/.714 in seven Cactus League at-bats before getting reassigned to Minor League camp on March 13.

Being back in the Texas League for a second season allows for many of his friends and family to recieve ample opportunities to see Trevino play, especially when the RoughRiders travel down to his home town to take on the Hooks.

"I like letting people know that even if you're from a small town in Corpus, you can make it out," Trevino said.

Peter Van Gansen went 3-for-4, scored twice and fell a homer shy of the cycle for San Antonio. Auston Bousfield plated a run with a triple and scored on a groundout by top Padres prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. After Trevino tied it in the fifth with his second homer, Van Gansen tripled in the sixth and scored the go-ahead run on a groundout by Bousfield.