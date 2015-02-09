Rangers' Jung has debut to remember

Texas' top pick in last month's Draft homered in his first Minor League at-bat and went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Rookie-level Arizona League Rangers past the Dodgers Mota, 16-5, on Wednesday night at Surprise Stadium.

It's the first of what Josh Jung hopes will be many successful steps as he begins his professional career, but what a step it was.

Drafted eighth overall out of Texas Tech, Jung agreed to terms with the Rangers on July 3 for a $4.4 million signing bonus. The co-Big 12 Conference Player of the Year batted .343/.474/.636 with 39 extra-base hits and 58 RBIs in 64 games for the Red Raiders, who won their third conference title in four years and reached the College World Series. In his three-year collegiate career, the San Antonio native drove in 181 runs in 191 games.

Batting third and playing third base, Jung wasted no time displaying the prodigious power that produced 33 homers at Texas Tech. The 21-year-old turned a first-inning, 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead with a blast over the left-field fence in the bottom of the frame.

Jung added to the Rangers' lead with an RBI single to center in the second and scored on Osleivis Basabe's base hit. He singled to right in the fourth and came home on a bases-loaded walk by fourth-rounder Cody Freeman. After lining to center in his fourth at-bat, he was replaced in the field by Yaniery Guzman in the top of the sixth.

Jung didn't hold back his excitement after being drafted by the Rangers, who took a collegiate position player with their first pick for the first time since selecting Justin Smoak in 2008.

"Just being drafted in general is a dream come true," Jung told MLB.com at the Draft. "Getting to play college ball and being good enough to be drafted in the first round is pretty special. Also, [being drafted] by the Rangers and staying in Texas, that's pretty special. We are really excited."

That excitement was shared by his new employers, who love the offensive potential the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder brings.

"Very excited," Rangers scouting director Kip Fagg told MLB.com. "Very good hitter, very good defender, very good kid. We are very excited to get Josh. ... For me, I have always been on Josh. Seen him for a few years now, and has always been an exciting player for me and the guys in our group.

"I think you see the history of some college hitters, that are hitters first and they get to the big leagues and they have power. That's what we see with Josh."

Heriberto Hernandez reached base six times with a double, two singles and three walks. Alexander Ovalles, Keithron Moss and Basabe -- who had three RBIs -- contributed two hits apiece.

Rehabbing left-hander Brady Feigl gave up an unearned run on a walk and a strikeout in his lone frame. It was the 28-year-old's first action since he was placed on the seven-day injured list on May 23. Destin Dotson (2-0) yielded three hits and a walk while fanning five over four scoreless innings to pick up the win.

Kenneth Betancourt stroked a two-run double for the Dodgers, who got two hits and a stolen base from Ismael Alcantara.

Starter Jeisson Cabrera (0-1) retired two batters and was charged with three runs on three hits and a walk in his fifth appearance and first start of the year.