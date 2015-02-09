The future is now for Padres' Urias

On Tuesday, he's expected to become a Major Leaguer. The 21-year-old second baseman will be called up Tuesday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday night.

Luis Urias was already acknowledged as the best pure hitter in San Diego's system. He left no doubt by batting .420 in August.

A Padres official confirmed the callup and said it was a natural progression in the evaluative process.

"He had an excellent second half for El Paso, and now we can see if the he can carry those quality at-bats into the Major League level," the official said. "It's probably better off for him to be getting those plate appearances now so we can see and evaluate him."

Urias, who scouts say projects to be a plus-plus hitter, is hitting .296/.398/.447 overall. In his past 23 games, he batted .429/.490/.670.

"I just think exceptional pitch recognition," the Padres official said of what makes Urias such a good hitter. "He sees the ball exceptionally well, and he's not giving away at-bats. He's competitive against every arm he faces."

The No. 22 overall prospect in the game was named a member of the All-Pacific Coast League team earlier Monday.

Scouts say Urias is a capable defender at shortstop, but he'll likely end up at second, where he profiles as an above-average defender with good arm strength. The Padres official acknowledged Urias' long-term position is expected to be second, but that he can hold his own at short if needed.

Signed out of the Mexican League in December 2013, Urias won the California League batting title and MVP award in 2016 at age 19, and then garnered Double-A Texas League All-Star honors before a standout turn in the prestigious Arizona Fall League in 2017.