Captains trio combines on no-hitter

Three Captains -- Eli Lingos, Luis Araujo and Kellen Rholl -- combined to throw the fifth no-hitter in team history, retiring the first 20 batters, as Lake County beat West Michigan, 4-0, to complete a doubleheader sweep at Classic Park.

Class A Lake County had to start a pitcher for the first time in his career on Friday night. The result came up one pitch shy of perfection.

It was the fourth no-hitter in the Midwest League this season and the Captains' first since Francisco Perez and James Karinchak combined on another seven-inning gem on April 25, 2018. That game also was a 4-0 win over West Michigan.

Lingos got the start -- his first since being taken in the 22nd round of last year's Draft -- and struck out the side in a marathon first inning. He threw 11 pitches to Whitecaps leadoff man Andre Lipcius, who fouled off seven in a row before whiffing at a payoff pitch. The southpaw cruised over his next three frames, striking out five on a season-high 53 pitches.

Araujo followed, needing only 18 pitches to get through the fifth and sixth. He struck out two.

The Captains came within a strike of completing the first perfect game in franchise history when Kellen Rholl -- who entered with a 1.35 ERA in 19 innings -- struck out the first two batters in the seventh. The second batter, Wenceel Perez, worked the Whitecaps' first three-ball count of the game. But Nick Quintana also worked the count full and, unlike Perez, he did not bite at the payoff pitch. It was just off the plate and Perez walked to end the perfecto.

Rholl hit Ulrich Bojarski to put two runners on, but the left-hander was able to settle down and get Hector Martinez to fly to center field and lock down the milestone.

The Captains got their offense from four contributors. Cody Farhat smacked a solo homer to right field in the third, Miguel Jerez singled in a run in the fourth and Hosea Nelson did the same in the sixth before scoring on a triple by Connor Smith.