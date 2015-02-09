Three Minor Leaguers suspended

Moises Nunez has played 117 games across four Minor League seasons in the Tigers system. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

By Sam Dykstra / MiLB.com | April 12, 2019 5:00 PM

Two Tigers Minor Leaguers and one of their former organization mates were handed suspensions Friday. Tigers catcher Moises Nunez and pitcher Richard Terrero and free-agent hurler Jorge Baez have each been suspended 25 games without pay for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, the Commissioner's Office announced Friday. The exact violation was not disclosed as part of the announcement. The suspensions for Nunez and Terrero will begin when the New York-Penn and Gulf Coast Leagues begin on June 14 while Baez's ban starts when he signs with another organization.

Nunez signed with the Tigers out of the Dominican Republic in October 2014 and has played sparingly since. The 22-year-old backstop played only 16 games with Class A Short Season Connecticut last season, hitting .275/.362/.392 with one homer in that span. He is a career .235/.333/.334 hitter over four Minor League campaigns. Terrero signed out of the DR in September 2016 but has only been on the mound for one season since. The 21-year-old left-hander put up a 3.55 ERA with 35 strikeouts and 21 walks in 33 innings as a starter in the GCL in 2017 but missed all of the 2018 season. 2019 Minor League suspensions Baez was released by the Tigers last October. He posted a 5.13 ERA in 121 innings spread across four seasons between the GCL and Dominican Summer Leagues before becoming a free agent. There have been now 15 suspensions for Minor League drug-related violations in 2019.

Sam Dykstra is a reporter for MiLB.com. Follow and interact with him on Twitter, @SamDykstraMiLB. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

