Rodgers heating up at plate for Yard Goats

Colorado's top prospect recorded his 17th three-hit game of the year in Hartford's 7-1 loss in the completion of Monday night's game against Trenton.

Nearly a month into his Double-A career, Brendan Rodgers looks to be finding his footing in the Eastern League.

Rodgers beat out on an infield single to short in the first inning. In the fifth, he went the other way for a knock to left field. MLB.com's No. 9 overall prospect lined a single to right in the seventh for his third hit.

The trio of singles raised the 2015 first-round pick's Double-A average to .262, the highest it's been since he joined the Yard Goats on June 22. In 27 games with Hartford, the 20-year-old middle infielder has produced a .766 OPS with five homers and 10 RBIs.

After a slow start in which Giolito hit .184/.259/.184 through his first 13 games for the Yard Goats, Rodgers has turned it on of late. Over his last four games, the Lake Mary (Florida) High School product is batting .500 (8-for-16) with a homer and 13 total bases.

The Rockies promoted Rodgers from Class A Advanced Lancaster after the Florida native compiled a robust .400/.419/.700 slash line in 48 games with the JetHawks. In 75 games between Lancaster and Hartford, Rodgers has posted a .999 OPS with 17 long balls and 56 RBIs.

Trenton also took the second game of the abbreviated twinbill, 4-0. Yankees No. 10 prospect Domingo Acevedo (5-0) allowed a pair of hits and struck out seven for the win.