Tatis exits Missions game with injury
Top Padres prospect leaves after apparently hurting thumb
By Vincent Lara-Cinisomo / MiLB.com | July 19, 2018 11:52 PM
On the day they acquired another top-flight prospect, the Padres are fortunate they didn't lose one for an extended period.
Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres' top prospect, left Double-A San Antonio's game against Frisco on Thursday after injuring his left thumb sliding into second base in the sixth inning.
Video: San Antonio's Tatis hurt in steal attempt
While the injury to MLB.com's No. 3 overall prospect, is not believed to be serious, the Padres will learn more on Friday, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
The 19-year-old led off the game with his 16th homer of the season, then popped to shortstop to end the second inning. He was hit by a pitch leading off the fifth and was promptly caught stealing. After the tag, he grabbed his left thumb a couple of times before returning to the dugout.
Tatis is hitting .286/.355/.507 and leads the Texas League with 179 total bases and 77 runs scored. He ranks second with 42 extra-base hits and is batting .327 since the end of April as the second-youngest player in Double-A behind only top overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Tatis represented the Padres in the Futures Game on Sunday in Washington, D.C., where he had two singles in five at-bats. San Diego had three players in the elite prospect showcase and added a fourth from that game earlier Thursday by acquiring Indians top prospect Francisco Mejia in a trade for relievers Brad Hand and Adam Cimber.
Vince Lara-Cinisomo is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @vincelara. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More