Tatis exits Missions game with injury

Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres' top prospect , left Double-A San Antonio's game against Frisco on Thursday after injuring his left thumb sliding into second base in the sixth inning.

On the day they acquired another top-flight prospect, the Padres are fortunate they didn't lose one for an extended period.

Video: San Antonio's Tatis hurt in steal attempt

While the injury to MLB.com's No. 3 overall prospect, is not believed to be serious, the Padres will learn more on Friday, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The 19-year-old led off the game with his 16th homer of the season, then popped to shortstop to end the second inning. He was hit by a pitch leading off the fifth and was promptly caught stealing. After the tag, he grabbed his left thumb a couple of times before returning to the dugout.

Tatis is hitting .286/.355/.507 and leads the Texas League with 179 total bases and 77 runs scored. He ranks second with 42 extra-base hits and is batting .327 since the end of April as the second-youngest player in Double-A behind only top overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Tatis represented the Padres in the Futures Game on Sunday in Washington, D.C., where he had two singles in five at-bats. San Diego had three players in the elite prospect showcase and added a fourth from that game earlier Thursday by acquiring Indians top prospect Francisco Mejia in a trade for relievers Brad Hand and Adam Cimber.