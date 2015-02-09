Blue Jays call up Jansen from Triple-A

With an injury to infielder Yangervis Solarte, the club promoted third-ranked prospect Danny Jansen from Triple-A Buffalo to the Majors. No. 10 prospect Sean Reid-Foley was also added to Toronto's taxi squad and is expected to pitch in Monday's contest against the Royals.

It's been a rough year for the Blue Jays, but Toronto will soon see a glimpse into its bright future.

"It's like something I've never felt before, it was an amazing feeling," Jansen told MLB.com. "It really sunk in when I called my parents and got to talk to them, some tears came out, everyone's happy, everyone's excited about it, and my brother actually lives in Kansas City, so it's a pretty awesome moment."

It's been a breakout campaign for MLB.com's No. 73 overall prospect, who represented the Blue Jays on the U.S. Squad in the Futures Game this year. In his first crack at the International League, Jansen hit .275/.390/.473 with 12 homers and 58 RBIs in 88 games with Buffalo. He's also displayed strong patience at the plate this season, walking 44 times while accumulating 49 strikeouts.

Through 376 career games in the Minors, Jansen amassed a .269/.367/.410 slash line with 33 homers and 196 RBIs.

"I have high expectations for myself," Jansen told MiLB.com July 22 after blasting two home runs. "I think I was trying to do a little too much. I'm not like a home run hitter. I think I was just trying to do too much. The past couple of days have been kind of frustrating. I just wanted to come in today and just really simplify the basics. Be early, relax and just try to find some barrels, go up the middle. That's what happened. I put some good swings on it today."

Reid-Foley blazed through a second trip through the Double-A Eastern league with a 5-0 record and 2.03 ERA before earning a promotion to the International League on May 24. In 15 starts at the Minors' highest level, the right-hander sports a 3.50 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 94 punchouts across 82 1/3 innings.

The hurler will likely start Monday in place of Mike Hauschild, who was optioned back to Buffalo after making a spot start against the Red Sox last week.