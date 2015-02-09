Biggio stays hot with three more hits

The Blue Jays' No. 9 prospect rapped out a trio of singles and walked, driving in a run and scoring another, as Suprise topped Glendale, 10-1, on Tuesday at Camelback Ranch. It was his first three-hit outing of the AFL season.

After an underwhelming start to his Arizona Fall League season, Cavan Biggio has elected to turn things around.

Facing Cleveland prospect Justin Garza in the first inning, the 23-year-old lined a 2-2 offering to right field for a knock. Biggio drew a walk two innings later, then drove in Royals No. 2 prospect Khalil Lee the next frame with a single to center.

Biggio went the other way in the fifth, lining a single to left off reliever Jared Robinson (Indians).

Through his first eight games, Biggio had five hits in 26 at-bats with a pair of extra-base hits. After Tuesday, the Notre Dame product has upped his slash line to .269/.403/.442.

Surprise racked up 14 hits total on the afternoon. Eighth-ranked Pittsburgh prospect Bryan Reynolds had three hits and scored a run. Renae Martinez (D-backs) cracked a three-run homer in the fifth.

Royals No. 26 prospect Scott Blewett (4-0) picked up the win. The right-hander allowed one earned run on four hits and lowered his ERA to 2.21 in AFL play.

Solar Sox 7, Javelinas 5

Erick Leal (2-0) continued his untouchable Fall League campaign. The Cubs prospect tossed four one-hit frames with two walks and five strikeouts to keep his ERA at 0.00. Daniel Woodrow (Tigers) backed up the strong outing by going 3-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and two stolen bases. Luis Barrera (Athletics) plated two runs in the win. Weston Wilson (Brewers) ripped his first AFL triple and second homer for Peoria. The Javelinas walked nine times as a team with Lucius Fox, Trent Grisham and Ronaldo Hernandez all taking free passes twice each.