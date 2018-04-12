Fisher Cats' Romano posts seven zeros

Those two big bats have joined him at Double-A New Hampshire and the Jays' No. 27 prospect was brilliant in his second start at the level. He yielded three hits while striking out seven over seven innings Wednesday as the Fisher Cats blanked Trenton, 4-0, at Arm & Hammer Park.

Over the final three months last season with Class A Advanced Dunedin, Jordan Romano was provided the luxury of offensive support from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, MLB.com's third and 13th overall prospects , respectively.

Gameday box score

The 24-year-old right-hander retired every batter he faced for the first six innings with the exception of center fielder Ben Ruta. Ruta singled to center field and stole a base with two outs in the second and knocked another base hit to left with one out in the fifth. Trey Amburgey got to Romano with a leadoff double to center in the seventh.

Video: 'Cats' Romano notches seventh K

The 2014 10th-round pick rebounded to strike out Bruce Caldwell and got Jhalan Jackson to bounce to third, setting up a final showdown with Ruta. The 23-year-old outfielder rolled over a 3-2 pitch to second base for the final out as Romano's night ended after 86 pitches, 58 for strikes.

Romano (1-0) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with six punchouts over five innings in his first Double-A start on Friday.

Wednesday's outing was the first in which the Oral Roberts product was able to go seven frames without allowing a run since last July with Dunedin. He completed his stint in the Florida State League with a 7-5 record, 3.39 ERA and 138 strikeouts in as many innings.

The Markham, Ontario, native pitched 2 2/3 innings with the Major League club this spring and allowed one earned run with four walks in three appearances.

Video: Guerrero knocks in a run for New Hampshire

Guerrero, the Jays' top prospect, doubled to the opposite field in the third and smacked a run-scoring single through the middle in the seventh. The 19-year-old is 7-for-23 (.304) with five extra-base hits and eight RBIs through his first six Eastern League games.

Bichette blooped a single to right in the ninth to extend his hitting streak to six games. Toronto's No. 2 prospect has 11 hits in his first 28 at-bats (.393) in Double-A.