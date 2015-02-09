Toronto's Pearson perfect over four frames

Toronto's No. 4 prospect threw four perfect innings, striking out five on just 46 pitches as his Surprise Saguaros rallied with a four-run ninth to beat the Scottsdale Scorpions, 5-4, at Surprise Stadium.

Since his debut last month, Nate Pearson hasn't had a whole lot of memorable moments in the Arizona Fall League, but in his Wednesday outing, he made a few.

Pearson headed into his fifth AFL outing with a 11.12 ERA -- one that ballooned to 15.75 when removing the 3 1/3 scoreless innings he threw in his debut -- but was fresh off an appearance in the league's Fall Stars Game. Working like a rejuvenated pitcher, the righty started three of his four innings with strikeouts and fanned the second batter of the third and fourth. When Scorpions hitters put the ball in play, Pearson distributed outs around his defense with two on the ground and five in the air.

Baseball's No. 90 overall prospect threw 32 pitches for strikes and dropped his ERA nearly three full runs to 8.22. Pearson had allowed at least three runs in each of his previous three appearances, including four on seven hits over four innings on Oct. 29, his final start before the Fall Stars Game. In the showcase contest on Saturday, the 22-year-old whiffed a pair and yielded just one run on one hit for the West.

San Francisco's No. 28 prospect C.J. Hinojosa broke open a 1-1 tie with a three-run homer to left in the seventh for Scottsdale before Surprise's rally. St. Louis' Andy Young and Pittsburgh's No. 16 prospect Will Craig belted back-to-back homers to center and left-center -- Young's a two-run shot -- to draw their team even in the ninth. After Royals prospect Nick Heath tripled to right with two outs, top Astros prospect Kyle Tucker singled to right for the walk-off knock.

Cincinnati's No. 8 Shed Long was involved in a scary moment in the sixth when he dove for a line drive off the bat of top Toronto prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The smash, clocked at 110 mph exit velocity, appeared to hit Long in the forearm and caromed to shortstop Andres Gimenez - the Mets' top prospect - who hustled it to first for the out.

110 mph exit velocity on this 4-6-3 groundout from #BlueJays Vlad Jr. #Reds Shed Long was down for a bit, walked off under his own power. Ball appeared to hit him in forearm area. @MLBPipeline pic.twitter.com/9BwcmxgXmY - William Boor (@wboor) November 7, 2018

Long stayed down momentarily before exiting the game under his own power.