Jays' Pearson spins gem in Triple-A debut

In his International League debut, the second-ranked Blue Jays prospect twirled a career-best seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out three, but Triple-A Buffalo dropped a 4-1 decision to Rochester on Tuesday at Frontier Field.

Now at the Minor Leagues' highest level, Nate Pearson had no trouble establishing his dominant stuff.

Video: Bisons' Pearson completes longest start w/ strikeout

Two days after he was promoted from Double-A New Hampshire, Pearson was efficient, throwing 55 of 88 pitches for strikes. Although it was only the second time this season that MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect fanned three or fewer in a start of at least five innings, he recorded seven groundouts and six in the air.

Drew Maggi greeted Pearson with a one-out single in the first, but the 2017 first-round pick quickly avoided any trouble when he got Ramon Flores to ground into a double play.

The 23-year-old allowed singles in third and fourth but kept Rochester off the bases otherwise. After Flores' knock in the fourth, Pearson got into a groove and set down the final 11 batters he faced.

After throwing a career-high 101 pitches in his last start for the Fisher Cats, he got through the sixth on 76 and earned the seventh. Pearson did not disappoint, capping off a 1-2-3 inning by striking out Brandon Barnes.

The right-hander pitched only 1 2/3 innings before suffering a broken arm last year but has rebounded this season as one of the baseball's top young arms. He made the jump to the Eastern League after compiling a 0.86 ERA and 35 strikeouts over 21 innings with Class A Advanced Dunedin. With a 2.59 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 16 Double-A starts, the 6-foot-6 Florida native showed no signs of slowing down.

Overall, Pearson has a 1.99 ERA and 107 strikeouts over 90 2/3 innings across three levels.

Rochester rallied for four runs in the eighth to pull out the win. Wilin Rosario provided insurance with a two-run single.