Toussaint stays hot for Gwinnett

Atlanta's No. 10 prospect matched a career high with eight innings, allowing two hits and four walks, to lead Triple-A Gwinnett to a 5-0 blanking of Lehigh Valley at Coca-Cola Park. He struck out eight.

Touki Toussaint hasn't slowed down at the highest level of the Minors. In fact, it looks like he's only getting better.

Toussaint (2-0) began the year with Double-A Mississippi, where he sported a 4-6 record and a 2.93 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 86 innings. His 11.20 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 starts with the M-Braves stands as the highest mark through his first five seasons, and on July 4, the right-hander earned a promotion to the International League.

Since being elevated to the Stripers, Toussaint has amassed a 1.77 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and a .176 average against through three outings. In all three starts, the 22-year-old pitched into the sixth inning and recorded at least five strikeouts. And in between his first and second starts, Toussaint joined the World Squad for the Futures Game in Washington, D.C., where he allowed one run in one inning.

Back on the bump Wednesday, Toussaint threw 65 of 103 pitches for strikes and racked up four 1-2-3 innings.

The 2014 first-round pick threw a perfect first inning before working around a walk to Phillies No. 15 prospect Dylan Cozens in the second. The IronPigs put the pressure on in the third when pitcher Tom Eshelman, Philly's No. 12 prospect, and Dean Anna laced back-to-back one-out singles. Toussaint kept things in check, whiffing Ryan Goins and getting Aaron Altherr to ground out to short to close out the frame.

The only other time the Florida native worked around multiple runners in the same inning was the sixth when Anna and Altherr reached on walks. But Toussaint wiggled through the jam, inducing Joey Meneses to ground into an inning-ending double play. Walking off the mound after a 10-pitch eighth, Toussaint finished his longest start since last July 21, when he was a member of Class A Advanced Florida.

Between the two levels this season, Toussaint is 6-6 with a 2.71 ERA and 1.71 WHIP. His 128 strikeouts rank first in the Braves organization and seventh in the Minors.

Reliever Jacob Webb fanned one in a perfect ninth to complete Gwinnett's ninth shutout of the season.

Luis Marte and Carlos Franco both went deep to lead the Stripers offense.