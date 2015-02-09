Larnach raking at a Miraculous rate

The fifth-ranked Twins prospect collected three hits -- falling a triple shy of the cycle -- while driving in a career-best five runs and scoring twice as Class A Advanced Fort Myers coasted past Florida, 7-1, at Osceola County Stadium. It marked the first five-RBI game for a Miracle player this season.

A week ago, Trevor Larnach found himself in a 2-for-22 stretch at the plate that spanned seven games. On Wednesday, he was establishing to a new career high and extending a hitting streak. So what changed? According to the 22-year-old, absolutely nothing.

Gameday box score

Larnach is 7-for-9 with a homer, two doubles, six RBIs and three runs scored in his last two games. The 20th overall selection in last year's Draft has put together a five-game hitting streak, with 11 knocks over that span. And after finding the seats just once in his first 45 games, he's gone yard twice in the last three contests.

"I'm just sticking with the process and doing what I always do," he said. "Baseball is a game of failures, so if you fail it's just part of the game. You just have to keep grinding through it and keep doing what you do best and just stick with your process. When you do that, things are gonna happen naturally. So I'm just in my constant routine and trying to do all the things I need to do, stay healthy and keep plugging away."

Against the Fire Frogs, Larnach took a 1-0 pitch from Braves No. 15 prospect Freddy Tarnok and nubbed a slow roller to second base that he legged out for an infield single in the opening inning. He crossed the plate three pitches later on a double to left by Twins 16 prospect Ryan Jeffers.

After grounding out in the third, Larnach stepped in against the right-hander with runners at the corners and one out in the fifth. The Oregon State product lifted a first-pitch fastball deep to center field that scored Hunter Lee with the Miracle's second run.

"You keep the scouting report in mind, but you also get a feel for how the team is throwing you or how they threw you in the past," Larnach said. "So you pick up on some tendencies and go up there with an idea, but really you play it by ear as the game goes on. I just try to be on time and attack when the ball is there for me and just try to stay away from chasing stuff."

With one out in the seventh, Fort Myers got consecutive singles from Lee, top Twins prospect Royce Lewis and Lewin Diaz to load the bases. After working the count full against Tarnok, Larnach fouled off an inside fastball before lining the next pitch down the line in right for a two-run double that chased the Fire Frogs starter.

"I knew it was getting towards the back end of his start, his pitch count was up there, so I just wanted to be on time for the fastball but also be mindful of the off-speed," Larnach said. "With runners in scoring position, you don't want to waste the opportunity, and I actually missed a few pitches there, but I was able to battle and it worked out for the best. I was able to help the team."

The Walnut Creek, California, native faced Braves No. 26 prospect Daysbel Hernandez in the ninth with one out and a runner at second. After falling behind against the right-hander, Larnach mashed his third dinger of the year over the wall in left-center to cap Fort Myers' scoring.

"I'm hitting the ball hard right now, and sometimes it goes and sometimes it doesn't," he said. "That's just part of the game. If it goes, great; and if it doesn't and ends up as a double, that's great, too. You just keep plugging away.

2019 MiLB include

"I take every day as a new day. Whatever happened yesterday, just erase it and start a new day and focus on what I need to do that day. You can't live in the past. For me, that doesn't work. I try really hard not to be streaky -- living in past success doesn't help your mind-set on game day. So I just focus on each game at a time: a new day, is a new day."

Making his Florida State League debut, Twins No. 9 prospect Blayne Enlow took a shutout into the seventh and ended up allowing a run on four hits and walk with five strikeouts in six-plus innings.

Jeffers finished with a pair of doubles, a walk and an RBI for the Miracle, while Diaz collected a double and two singles and scored twice.

Braves No. 25 prospect Jefrey Ramos drove in Florida's lone run with his sixth dinger of the season.