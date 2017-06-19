Booser, Marsh suspended 50 games each

Minnesota Twins left-hander Cam Booser and New York Yankees right-hander Matt Marsh were suspended 50 games apiece after testing positive for a drug of abuse for the second time.

Minor League drug suspensions in 2017

Booser, a 25-year-old on the Rookie-level Elizabethton Twins, had pitched 2 2/3 innings this season for Class A Advanced Fort Myers, allowing one run while walking seven and hitting two batters over three appearances out of the Miracle bullpen. He went 0-4 with an 8.53 ERA, 34 strikeouts and 31 walks over 25 1/3 innings for Class A Cedar Rapids and Fort Myers in 2016.

Marsh, also 25, was 3-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 21 2/3 innings at Double-A Trenton. He had allowed five unearned runs over his 15 relief appearances while holding opponents to a .190 batting average.

Booser's ban will begin at the start of Elizabethton's season, which opens Thursday at home against Danville. Marsh's suspension is effective immediately.

These suspensions are the 43rd and 44th handed down for violations of the Minor League drug program in 2017.