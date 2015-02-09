Nevin, Soto take AFL weekly awards

The Rockies' No. 11 prospect and the Tigers' No. 14 prospect were named the AFL Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the week spanning Oct. 22-28, the league announced Tuesday.

Tyler Nevin and Gregory Soto may not be the biggest names in this year's Arizona Fall League, but last week, they were the circuit's biggest performers.

Nevin went 6-for-11 (.545) with three triples, five RBIs, three walks and only one strikeout over three games last week for Salt River. His .643 on-base-percentage, 1.091 slugging percentage and 1.734 OPS over that span each led the Fall League.

The 21-year-old first baseman also paces the AFL in all three slash-line categories with a .467/.553/.700 mark in eight games overall, and his 1.253 OPS is the only such mark above 1.200. This comes after he produced a .328/.386/.503 line with 13 homers in 100 games for Class A Advanced Lancaster and finished fourth in the California League with an .889 OPS during the regular season. His three triples last week, however, eclipsed the single three-bagger he collected over the summer.

Soto made two appearances for Mesa last week with the superior outing coming on Oct. 22, when he scattered two hits and one walk while striking out five over five scoreless innings in a win over Scottsdale. His 11 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings were most among AFL pitchers last week. The 23-year-old southpaw owns a 3.38 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 15 strikeouts and seven walks over four starts (16 innings).

As solid as those numbers are, control remains a focus for Soto throughout the autumn after he posted a 4.45 ERA and 1.51 WHIP with 70 walks in 113 1/3 innings at Class A Advanced Lakeland this season. His 13.5 percent walk rate was the highest among Florida State League qualifiers. But with a 65-grade fastball, Soto still shows swing-and-miss stuff when he finds the zone, as he exhibited last week.

Nevin joins Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Keston Hiura as 2018 AFL Players of the Week so far while Soto's name goes next to those of Forrest Whitley and Scott Blewett on the Pitchers of the Week list.