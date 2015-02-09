Guerrero, Bichette pounce for Fisher Cats

Guerrero homered for the fourth time in 11 games, and his third consecutive multi-hit effort pushed his average to a season-high .405, the third-best mark in the Minors behind No. 9 Astros prospect J.D. Davis (.420 with Triple-A Fresno) and Richmond's Luigi Rodriguez (.407).

The Blue Jays' top two prospects combined for six hits -- including a homer and a double -- three runs scored and two RBIs to help the Fisher Cats outslug the Yard Goats, 10-5, at Hartford's Dunkin' Donuts Park. They each went 3-for-5.

Ever since word got out that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette would be opening the year as teammates in the Eastern League, a buzz has surrounded Double-A New Hampshire. On Monday night, the duo lived up to the hypee.

Video: New Hampshire's Guerrero slugs a solo homer

Following a flyout by Bichette in the top of the first inning, Guerrero opened the scoring with a solo dinger to right-center field, his sixth homer of the season. The duo notched consecutive singles in the second and teamed up again to help produce a run in the fourth when Bichette laced his ninth double of the season, moved to third on Guerrero's infield single and scored on Cavan Biggio's base hit.

Bichette singled to right in the eighth to load the bases in front of a strikeout by Guerrero, but Juan Kelly cashed in all four runs with the Fisher Cats' first grand slam since June 29, 2016.

Video: New Hampshire's Kelly cracks a grand slam

Guerrero has gone 34-for-75 (.453) while hitting safely in 18 of 20 games, which includes 12 multi-hit performances, 13 extra-base hits, 23 RBIs and 19 runs scored. MLB.com's No. 2 overall prospect is all over the Eastern League leaderboard. In addition to sporting the second-highest average and the third-most runs (28), the 19-year-old third baseman leads the circuit in hits (51), doubles (13) and RBIs (38). The Blue Jays' top prospect has also claimed a pair of EL Offensive Player of the Week Awards and recently made news by hitting a ball off a tee over Northeast Dental Stadium's right-field fence.

Gameday box score

Bichette, MLB.com's No. 11 overall prospect, entered Monday batting .244 over nine games this month, but he rebounded with his first multi-hit effort since May 2 and his 10th overall. His three-hit night helped him snap out of a 2-for-23 stretch that dropped his average to .264, the lowest it had been since the second game of the season. Toronto's second-ranked prospect upped his slash line to .276/.353/.403 with 13 extra-base hits and 11 RBIs in 32 games.

MiLB include

Connor Panas contributed an RBI triple and finished with three hits for New Hampshire.

Starter Jon Harris (2-3) picked up the win after allowing five runs -- four earned -- on 11 hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings. The No. 30 Blue Jays prospect struck out four to snap a five-start winless streak.

Mylz Jones went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a homer and two runs scored for Hartford. Garrett Hampson singled twice, scored a run and collected an RBI. It was the third straight multi-hit game and the eighth in 10 games for the No. 7 Rockies prospect.