Voth, Syracuse 'pen toss seven-inning no-no

Austin Voth and three relievers combined on a seven-inning no-hitter as the Triple-A Chiefs beat the Indianapolis Indians, 5-0, in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader at NBT Bank Stadium. It was the second no-no in the Minors this season after Class A Beloit tossed a combined no-no against Burlington last Thursday.

In temperatures barely above freezing, a group of Syracuse hurlers kept the opposition completely in the cold.

Wednesday's effort marked the first no-no in the International League since Charlotte's Lucas Giolito blanked the Chiefs last May 25.

With a first-pitch temperature of 37 degrees, Voth fired three perfect innings, striking out four. David Goforth took over and hurled the fourth and fifth frames before giving way to Tim Collins, who walked one and fanned two during his one inning. Austin L. Adams struck out the last two batters he faced in the seventh to complete the 17th no-hitter in Chiefs history and their first since Leo Estrella tossed a seven-inning perfect game against the Indians on June 17, 2000.

Voth's three perfect frames dropped his ERA in three starts to 1.32. The 25-year-old has surrendered six hits and two walks while striking out 19 in 13 2/3 innings. Goforth (1-1), who plunked Pirates No. 9 prospect Kevin Kramer during his two innings, did not issue a walk or record a strikeout en route to his first win.

The Chiefs jumped ahead with two runs in the first and led 4-0 after three innings. Tuffy Gosewisch went 3-for-3 with an RBI, and No. 22 Nationals prospect Jose Marmolejos drove in a run and reached base three times on two singles and a walk. Marmolejos' first-inning infield single plated No. 21 prospect Rafael Bautista, who led off the frame with a double to left.

Indianapolis starter Tyler Eppler (1-1) was charged with four runs on eight hits and a walk with three strikeouts in three innings.