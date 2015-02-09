Garcia sparks Sens with four-hit night

The second-ranked Nationals prospect tied his season high with four hits, drove in two runs and scored one as Harrisburg rolled to an 11-2 triumph over Richmond on Tuesday at FNB Field.

Luis Garcia has extended his white-hot June into July as he continues to adjust to Double-A pitching.

The 19-year-old, MLB.com's No. 61 overall prospect, lined a single to center field off right-handed starter Brandon Lawson in the first inning. He drove in two runs with another single, then came home on a two-run homer by Adrian Sanchez as the Senators erupted for seven runs in the second.

Garcia also singled to center off righty Carlos Navas in the sixth and shot a grounder through the right side leading off the eighth against Giants No. 14 prospect Melvin Adon. The four hits matched the season high he established on June 8 at Reading.

The infielder batted .218 through the end of May in his first season at Double-A. But he put up a .312/.333/.385 slash line in June and is 5-for-9 in July to get his average up to .260, the highest it's been since April 18. Garcia is tied for second in the Eastern League with 81 hits in 77 games.

"It has been a tough start," he told MiLB.com last month. "But I come in every day to get my work in. ... I just want to keep going to help the team win."

The 6-foot New York native split last season between Class A Advanced Potomac and Class A Hagerstown and hit .298/.336/.406 with 34 extra-base hits, 54 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 127 games.

Sanchez drove in three runs and Rhett Wiseman was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored for Harrisburg. Jackson Tetreault (2-4) recorded his first win since May 17 after limiting the Flying Squirrels to two runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over six innings.