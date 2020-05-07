Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review "The Show Before the Show" on iTunes. The podcast is also available via

Send your questions and feedback to [email protected]. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.

Intro and preview of next MLB The Show 20 stream



Tyler's team took Game 1 of the MLB The Show 20 simulation

Sean Hjelle

Ninth-ranked Giants prospect Sean Hjelle joins the podcast this week from quarantine in Richmond to discuss what's made him an effective pitcher at 6-foot-11, how he's climbed through the Minors toward the Bay Area and how his relationship has grown with top San Francisco prospect Joey Bart .

Tommy Wilson garnered notice in the Mets system last season, but his family is used to being in the spotlight. Wilson's father, Tom Wilson, played Biff Tannen in Back to the Future. Gerard joins the show to detail how Wilson the pitcher is out to make a name for himself