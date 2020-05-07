The Show Before the Show: Episode 256
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review "The Show Before the Show" on iTunes. The podcast is also available via Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play. Send your questions and feedback to [email protected]. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.
Intro and preview of next MLB The Show 20 stream (0:00)
- After Tyler's team took Game 1 of the MLB The Show 20 simulation, the guys will be back Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. ET for another podcast prospect showdown. The theme of the next sim will be old-school Futures Game rules, pitting a roster of US prospects against those representing the World. Tyler (World) and Sam (US) run through their starting lineups in this week's opening segment.
- Ninth-ranked Giants prospect Sean Hjelle joins the podcast this week from quarantine in Richmond to discuss what's made him an effective pitcher at 6-foot-11, how he's climbed through the Minors toward the Bay Area and how his relationship has grown with top San Francisco prospect
Joey Bart.
Ben's Biz Banter (50:37)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill offers some International League fun facts from his piece that ran Tuesday. Ben also goes into how some Minor League teams are offering to-go food items to fans in this time of quarantine.
MiLB.com's Gerard Gilberto (1:01:40)
Tommy Wilsongarnered notice in the Mets system last season, but his family is used to being in the spotlight. Wilson's father, Tom Wilson, played Biff Tannen in Back to the Future. Gerard joins the show to detail how Wilson the pitcher is out to make a name for himself.
Wrapping up/Nationwide Prospect Fun Fact (1:16:12)