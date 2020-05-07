 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
The Show Before the Show: Episode 256

Giants' Hjelle discusses climbing heights of San Francisco system
Sean Hjelle posted a 2.78 ERA over 77 2/3 innings with Class A Advanced San Jose last season. (Shelly Valenzuela/San Jose Giants)
By MiLB.com Staff
May 7, 2020

Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review "The Show Before the Show" on iTunes. The podcast is also available via Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play. Send your questions and feedback to [email protected]. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.

Intro and preview of next MLB The Show 20 stream (0:00)

  • After Tyler's team took Game 1 of the MLB The Show 20 simulation, the guys will be back Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. ET for another podcast prospect showdown. The theme of the next sim will be old-school Futures Game rules, pitting a roster of US prospects against those representing the World. Tyler (World) and Sam (US) run through their starting lineups in this week's opening segment.


Sean Hjelle interview (23:46)
  • Ninth-ranked Giants prospect Sean Hjelle joins the podcast this week from quarantine in Richmond to discuss what's made him an effective pitcher at 6-foot-11, how he's climbed through the Minors toward the Bay Area and how his relationship has grown with top San Francisco prospect Joey Bart.

Ben's Biz Banter (50:37)

MiLB.com's Gerard Gilberto (1:01:40)

Wrapping up/Nationwide Prospect Fun Fact (1:16:12)

