Ambassadors for Change: Breon Dennis

The goal of this series is to spotlight the people, programs and stories in the baseball industry that champion diversity and inclusion and advance the mission of Minor League Baseball's diversity initiative. In recognition of Black History Month, throughout February we will profile a black leader in our industry. This week, we profile Breon Dennis, the Frisco RoughRiders Vice President of Community Development and Executive Director of the RoughRiders Foundation.

After spending over 12 years with the Texas Rangers' community outreach team, Breon Dennis joined the Frisco RoughRiders in 2015 as vice president of community development and executive director of the RoughRiders Foundation. Now preparing for his fifth season with the RoughRiders, Dennis remains dedicated to his mission to serve the greater Dallas community, which began nearly two decades ago.

"My goal in this industry was fulfilled the first moment I was hired by the Rangers 20 years ago. Every day, we have the power to make an impact in peoples' lives, making sure that they don't feel alone. Connecting with people from all walks of life and making a difference in North Texas all these years has been an honor," Dennis said.

This year, in coordination with Minor League Baseball's partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the Josh Gibson Foundation, MiLB clubs around the country are taking part in raising awareness and elevating the stories and significance of the Negro Leagues. The history and accomplishments of the Negro Leagues are especially meaningful to Dennis.

"I believe the Negro Leagues paved the way for a person like me to be in the front office of a professional or Minor League team. It is essential to never forget the Negro Leagues, and to make sure we get more kids who look like me onto the field and in the front office," Dennis said.

Throughout his career, Dennis has tried to help others break into the baseball industry, focusing on providing mentorship and development for all his employees. As a result of his efforts, he has developed many valuable relationships.

"When people ask what my proudest moments are from my career, it's simple. I get immense gratitude when I see our interns take full-time roles with other teams, where they can continue growing as professionals and people. I believe developing talent is a vitally important, sometimes overlooked part of our job," Dennis said.

Outside of his work as a dedicated community leader, he also serves on numerous charitable boards, including for the Black Sports Professionals of North Texas, the United Negro College Fund Leadership Council and the African American Museum of Dallas.

"It's all about creating a better Frisco and a better North Texas. I can't sit around and wait on others to step up, this work is too important. I believe at the end of the day, you are responsible for your own happiness, and for me that comes from making a difference. I want to make sure my children don't have to feel like they don't have access to people who look like them and who are doing positive things in our community," Dennis said.

As long as Dennis remains a member of the RoughRiders front office, he plans to ensure the organization continues to serve as a leader for community stewardship and equality.

"Every year that I've been with the RoughRiders, we continue to take great steps forward when it comes to our community involvement," Dennis said. "Our foundation has had a steady presence in so many areas in Frisco, Collin County and the rest of North Texas, and we take great pride in what we've accomplished. We're not slowing down. This is a historic year in many ways and there's so much work to be done."