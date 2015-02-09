D-backs acquire Beasley from Angels

Beasley posted a 4.06 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 102 strikeouts over 108 2/3 innings for Double-A Mobile last season. His final three starts of 2019 came with Triple-A Salt Lake, during which he surrendered 12 earned runs and fanned 13 over 13 2/3 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander is one season removed from a campaign in which he compiled a 2.66 ERA over 111 2/3 innings with three affiliates.

The D-backs acquired Angels No. 18 prospect Jeremy Beasley in exchange for Major League right-hander Matt Andriese on Tuesday. Los Angeles designated Minor League right-hander Luis Madero for assignment to make room for Andriese on its 40-man roster.

Video: Mobile's Beasley notches six innings of no-hit ball

Taken in the 30th round of the 2017 Draft, the Clemson product already has beaten the odds by reaching Triple-A. Beasley's low-90s fastball and splitter both receive average grades while his slider is the weakest of three options. With that mix, it's likely his future lies in a bullpen. However, the Georgia native has experience besting such expectations, having gone from a reliever in college to a successful Minor League starter, so it's possible he could do the same at the higher levels.

MLB Pipeline penciled him in as the D-backs' No. 27 prospect.

Andriese, a California native, finished with a 4.71 ERA, 79 strikeouts and 27 walks over 70 2/3 innings with the D-backs last season. However, his 3.72 FIP painted a rosier picture and, as such, his 0.7 WAR (per FanGraphs) was his highest since 2016 with the Rays. He's scheduled to become a free agent after the 2021 season, giving the Angels two years of team control. He has a history of working as a starter and reliever and could fill either role with his new club.

Madero, a 22-year-old Venezuelan, posted a 5.03 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with 98 strikeouts over 105 2/3 innings between Mobile and Class A Advanced Inland Empire last year. He was added to the Angels' 40-man roster in November 2018.

Marlins add Burgos in minor deal: Earlier in the day, the Marlins acquired 18-year-old outfielder Diowill Burgos from the Cardinals in a deal that sent outfielder Austin Dean to St. Louis. Burgos caught fire in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League last season, hitting .382/.481/.725 with nine homers, 24 strikeouts and 27 walks in 36 games. He slowed down after moving stateside, however, and put up a .205/.311/.333 line in 22 games with the Cardinals' Gulf Coast League affiliate. He becomes Miami's 30th-ranked prospect.