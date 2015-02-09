Rogers shines in debut for Tides

Making his debut in the Orioles organization, Rogers gave up three hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings as Triple-A Norfolk beat Toledo, 5-1, at Harbor Park. He recorded a pair of strikeouts.

Josh Rogers rode a rocky start to the summer and landed in a new organization. On Saturday night, the tides turned.

Gameday box score

Rogers was one of three hurlers the Yankees sent to Baltimore for All-Star closer Zach Britton on Tuesday. After making his Triple-A debut with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start the 2018 campaign, he stayed within the International League along with newly minted Orioles No. 14 prospect Cody Carroll. Sixth-ranked Dillon Tate was assigned to Double-A Bowie following the trade.

The Tides' newest starter worked around a single by Dixon Machado in the first, setting down the next 10 batters before walking Grayson Greiner and Jason Krizan with two outs in the fourth.

Rogers (7-8) gave up his second hit when Pete Kozma grounded a single to center field with two outs in the fifth, but he got Mikie Mahtook to strike out and end the inning. A 2015 11th-round Draft pick he found himself in a two-out jam in the sixth after Tigers No. 6 prospect Christin Stewart lined a single to left and Krizan walked. But the left-hander finished his night with four straight outs.

Pedro Alvarez led Norfolk at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. He lined an RBI double to center in the first, scoring Orioles No. 8 prospect Cedric Mullins, and smacked a leadoff shot in the fourth. Luis Sardinas gave the Tides a 5-0 lead in the eighth with a two-run homer.