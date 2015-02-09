Back to MiLB.com Home

MiLB Top Headlines

Rogers shines in debut for Tides

O's prospect puts up seven zeros in first start since trade

Josh Rogers picked up his first win in more than a month in his debut in the Orioles system. (Scott Sears/Norfolk Tides)

By Nathan Brown / MiLB.com | July 28, 2018 10:57 PM

Josh Rogers rode a rocky start to the summer and landed in a new organization. On Saturday night, the tides turned.

Making his debut in the Orioles organization, Rogers gave up three hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings as Triple-A Norfolk beat Toledo, 5-1, at Harbor Park. He recorded a pair of strikeouts.

Gameday box score

Rogers was one of three hurlers the Yankees sent to Baltimore for All-Star closer Zach Britton on Tuesday. After making his Triple-A debut with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start the 2018 campaign, he stayed within the International League along with newly minted Orioles No. 14 prospect Cody Carroll. Sixth-ranked Dillon Tate was assigned to Double-A Bowie following the trade.

The Tides' newest starter worked around a single by Dixon Machado in the first, setting down the next 10 batters before walking Grayson Greiner and Jason Krizan with two outs in the fourth.

Rogers (7-8) gave up his second hit when Pete Kozma grounded a single to center field with two outs in the fifth, but he got Mikie Mahtook to strike out and end the inning. A 2015 11th-round Draft pick he found himself in a two-out jam in the sixth after Tigers No. 6 prospect Christin Stewart lined a single to left and Krizan walked. But the left-hander finished his night with four straight outs.

Pedro Alvarez led Norfolk at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. He lined an RBI double to center in the first, scoring Orioles No. 8 prospect Cedric Mullins, and smacked a leadoff shot in the fourth. Luis Sardinas gave the Tides a 5-0 lead in the eighth with a two-run homer.

Nathan Brown is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @NathanBrownNYC. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

View More