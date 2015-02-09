Best streams of 2019: Memorable rehabs

There's always an extra buzz in the ballpark when an established big leaguer heads to the Minor Leagues for a rehab assignment.It's even more special when that player returns to a city that served as one of the rungs on the ladder he climbed on his way to The Show.

It's even more special when that player returns to a city that served as one of the rungs on the ladder he climbed on his way to The Show. And teammates always appreciate the postgame clubhouse spread.

Here are four of the most memorable games by rehabbing Major Leaguers in 2019 that you can watch during the MiLB.TV free preview. Head over to Twitter to vote on which one will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook this Thursday!

Lindor lights it up

Francisco Lindor had not played for Triple-A Columbus since June 2015. In the interim, he represented the American League in four straight All-Star Games and won the Gold Glove in 2016. But the two-time Silver Slugger strained his right calf during Spring Training, then injured his left ankle in a Minor League game at the team's complex in Arizona. Lindor joined the Clippers on April 16 and nearly made history two nights later in Louisville. He fell a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, drew an intentional walk and scored three times before leaving for a defensive replacement. His leadoff homer off José López in the third inning was the second of his brief rehab assignment. Full story | Highlight: Lindor goes yard | Watch game

Springer smacks around Springfield

In 2014, George Springer put together one of the most dominant seasons in recent memory, falling three homers shy of the first 40/40 campaign in modern Minor League history. He spent half of that year with Double-A Corpus Christi and was back with the Hooks last summer after a pulled hamstring landed him on the injured list. The 2017 World Series MVP hit the ground running in his return to the Texas League, going yard in consecutive at-bats on June 20 against Springfield. Springer followed Anibal Sierra's solo shot with a blast to left-center field in the third and cranked a three-run homer in the fourth. Seth Beer , who was shipped to Arizona at the Trade Deadline and became the D-backs' No. 12 prospect, also belted two long balls for Corpus Christi. Full story | Highlight: Springer slugs a pair | Watch game

"Cookie" completes comeback

Diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last June, Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco returned to the mound on Aug. 19 at Akron's Canal Park, where he'd made rehab starts in 2011, 2016 and 2018. This appearance was a little different, with the 10-year Major League veteran coming out of the bullpen for the RubberDucks. "It was a lot of emotion," he told the media. "Those 2 1/2 months, my family has always been there. I was really excited to see my kids smile." Carrasco threw a 97-mph fastball on his first pitch and ended up working around a walk in a scoreless sixth. He rejoined Cleveland on Sept. 1, was named American League Comeback Player of the Year and won the Roberto Clemente Award. Full story | Highlight: Carrasco returns | Watch game

Manaea manhandles Tacoma

On April 21, 2018, Sean Manaea hurled the 12th no-hitter in A's history with a 3-0 blanking of the Red Sox. But the left-hander underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery five months later and did not pitch again until beginning a rehab assignment with Class A Advanced Stockton last July 8. He moved up to Triple-A Las Vegas two weeks later, then showed he was ready to return to Oakland with a dominant performance on Aug. 23 at Tacoma. The Indiana State product recorded 12 strikeouts, one shy of the career high he set with Double-A Midland on Sept. 3, 2015, and gave up a pair of doubles and a walk over seven frames in the Aviators' 3-0 win. Manaea's next start came at Yankee Stadium. Highlight: Manaea records 12th K | Watch game