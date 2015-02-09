Groome to undergo Tommy John surgery

The Red Sox said Wednesday their second-ranked prospect is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery on May 15 and will miss the rest of the season.

Jay Groome has been no stranger to injuries during his brief Minor League career, but he's been dealt a particularly difficult blow.

Groome was placed on the seven-day disabled list on April 5 with a left flexor strain, but he was expected to return to Class A Greenville "within a few weeks." A strong start could have earned him an early promotion to Class A Advanced Salem, but this latest setback is expected to result in a late start to the 2019 season as well.

The lanky left-hander made one start last year before a strained lat muscle sidelined him for two months. He returned in June and gave up four runs -- two earned -- over 16 innings in his first four starts before hitting a rough stretch in July and rebounding in August. Another injury -- a strained forearm -- ended his campaign two weeks early.

Groome was MLB.com's No. 85 overall prospect entering the season but was considered a top-50 prospect last year and was the top-ranked prospect entering the 2016 Draft, when Boston selected him 12th overall.