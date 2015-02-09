Groome to undergo Tommy John surgery
Top Red Sox pitching prospect was on DL with strained flexor
By Chris Tripodi / MiLB.com | May 9, 2018 6:23 PM ET
Jay Groome has been no stranger to injuries during his brief Minor League career, but he's been dealt a particularly difficult blow.
The Red Sox said Wednesday their second-ranked prospect is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery on May 15 and will miss the rest of the season.
Groome was placed on the seven-day disabled list on April 5 with a left flexor strain, but he was expected to return to Class A Greenville "within a few weeks." A strong start could have earned him an early promotion to Class A Advanced Salem, but this latest setback is expected to result in a late start to the 2019 season as well.
The lanky left-hander made one start last year before a strained lat muscle sidelined him for two months. He returned in June and gave up four runs -- two earned -- over 16 innings in his first four starts before hitting a rough stretch in July and rebounding in August. Another injury -- a strained forearm -- ended his campaign two weeks early.
Groome was MLB.com's No. 85 overall prospect entering the season but was considered a top-50 prospect last year and was the top-ranked prospect entering the 2016 Draft, when Boston selected him 12th overall.
