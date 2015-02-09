In a game that featured 11 home runs, Casey Mize found a way to draw attention to the mound.

MLB.com's No. 7 overall prospect tossed two hitless innings with a walk and two strikeouts as the Tigers topped the Yankees, 15-11, on Thursday at Joker Marchant Stadium.

"I felt good about it," Mize said on the Fox Sports Detroit broadcast. "First inning was really crisp. Second inning I walked [Gary] Sanchez, but we made a really nice play to turn a double play and I got [another] ground ball to get out of it, so I was pretty happy with it overall."

While Mize's arsenal is headlined by a 70-grade splitter, it was his cutter and new "slider/slurve" that helped the top Tigers prospect fool the Bronx Bombers.

With one out in the first, Gio Urshela worked the count full, but Mize kept with his plan.

"I thought he was sitting heater there so I knew I needed to throw that cutter," he said on the broadcast. "I feel very confident throwing in the zone and getting some swings and misses on it as well. And I was fortunate enough to do that in that situation."

And when the ball was put in play, Mize forced three groundouts, avoiding the wind that grabbed hold of so many balls in the contest.

The Tigers starter was relieved by No. 9 prospect Alex Faedo , who was tagged with two runs on two hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts without getting out of the third. Later in the game, Matt Manning (1-0) blew the Tigers' lead, but ended up getting the win. While his line wasn't clean -- four runs on four hits with a walk with two punchouts in two frames -- baseball's No. 24 overall prospect had an encouraging outing, using his curveball and touching 100 on the radar gun.

"We're very close. There is a competition piece to that, but I think it's more just learning from each other and building off each other's success because if we get to watch each other compete every night and do well, we want to do that the next day and give our team a chance to win," Mize said on the broadcast of being around so many top pitching prospects. "I'm not sure if it's so much about the first to Detroit or whatever. I think it's just, we want to be there all at one point. We all want to be there. So I think that's our goal and we're going to help each other as much as we can to make that happen."

Mize's battery mate, Jake Rogers , got in on the hit parade, drilling a solo shot in the sixth off Jordan Montgomery . Detroit's No. 10 prospect caught Mize for three starts with Double-A Erie last season, including when the right-hander threw a no-hitter in his Eastern League debut on April 29.

"The more we get connected and throw to each other, the more comfortable we're gonna get," Mize told FS-Detroit. "He's a familiar face back there so it was good [on Thursday]."

Mize was not sure when he was going to pitch next, but after a spring-high two innings, he said he feels like "the body will bounce back pretty good."

Astros 5, Red Sox 0

Houston No. 5 prospect Bryan Abreu fanned four and scattered two hits over two scoreless innings for the victorious visitors. The right-hander has now struck out 12 and allowed only three hits and two walks over 6 2/3 scoreless innings this spring. Boston's No. 13 prospect C.J. Chatham picked up his first single of the spring and is now 1-for-11 (.091) through six games. Box score

Phillies 5, Blue Jays 3

Entering in the fourth, Cole Irvin notched one strikeout in two perfect frames. The Phillies' No. 22 prospect is now 2-0 in Grapefruit League action. No. 30 overall prospect Alec Bohm went 1-for-3 while getting the start at third. Blue Jays No. 24 prospect Thomas Hatch fanned Nick Maton in a 1-2-3 seventh. Box score

Mets 7, Cardinals 7

Mets farmhand Johneshwy Fargas hit for the cycle out of the ninth spot in the order as New York and St. Louis played to a tie in Palm Beach. Fargas, who went 4-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs, is in his first year in the Mets system after spending seven seasons with the Giants; the outfielder hit .249/.325/.334 for Double-A Richmond in 2019. Mets No. 10 prospect David Peterson worked around three walks and a hit in two scoreless innings. For the Cardinals, 19-year-old No. 2 prospect Nolan Gorman drew a walk and struck out in two plate appearances. The two clubs combined for 24 hits -- six of them homers. Box score