Mize grabs spotlight amid Tigers slugfest
In a game that featured 11 home runs, Casey Mize found a way to draw attention to the mound.MLB.com's No. 7 overall prospect tossed two hitless innings with a walk and two strikeouts as the Tigers topped the Yankees, 15-11, on Thursday at Joker Marchant Stadium.
"I felt good about it," Mize said on the Fox Sports Detroit broadcast. "First inning was really crisp. Second inning I walked [Gary] Sanchez, but we made a really nice play to turn a double play and I got [another] ground ball to get out of it, so I was pretty happy with it overall."
While Mize's arsenal is headlined by a 70-grade splitter, it was his cutter and new "slider/slurve" that helped the top Tigers prospect fool the Bronx Bombers.
"I thought he was sitting heater there so I knew I needed to throw that cutter," he said on the broadcast. "I feel very confident throwing in the zone and getting some swings and misses on it as well. And I was fortunate enough to do that in that situation."
And when the ball was put in play, Mize forced three groundouts, avoiding the wind that grabbed hold of so many balls in the contest.
"We're very close. There is a competition piece to that, but I think it's more just learning from each other and building off each other's success because if we get to watch each other compete every night and do well, we want to do that the next day and give our team a chance to win," Mize said on the broadcast of being around so many top pitching prospects. "I'm not sure if it's so much about the first to Detroit or whatever. I think it's just, we want to be there all at one point. We all want to be there. So I think that's our goal and we're going to help each other as much as we can to make that happen."
"The more we get connected and throw to each other, the more comfortable we're gonna get," Mize told FS-Detroit. "He's a familiar face back there so it was good [on Thursday]."
Mize was not sure when he was going to pitch next, but after a spring-high two innings, he said he feels like "the body will bounce back pretty good."
