Eastern League announces end-of-season All-Stars

(Statistics for games played through August 24, 2017)

Catcher: Francisco Mejia, Akron RubberDucks (.302, 13 HR, 49 RBI, 49 R)

This marks the second straight season Akron RubberDucks catcher Francisco Mejia has been selected for the season ending All-Star Team in his respective league, as he was a Carolina League All-Star last year with the Lynchburg Hillcats. Mejia is hitting .302 (98-for-325) with 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 49 RBIs, 49 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 87 games this season while making his Double-A debut for the RubberDucks. Francisco, who is rated by MLB.com as the top prospect in the Cleveland organization, is currently ranked among the league leaders in OPS (.852 - 5th), batting average (.302 - 6th), and slugging percentage (.498 - 7th). Mejia was a member of the World Team at the 2017 MLB Futures Game in Miami and was named to the Western Division roster for the 2017 Eastern League All-Star Game in New Hampshire. He was also the winner of the Eastern League Player of the Week Award for the period of June 5th-June 11th and was voted as the "Best Batting Prospect," "Best Defensive Catcher," and "Most Exciting Player" in the Eastern League this season in Baseball America's Best Tools rankings.

First Base: Edwin Espinal, Altoona Curve (.283, 15 HR, 72 RBI, 41 R)

After hitting .289 in 111 games in his Double-A debut for Altoona last season, first baseman Edwin Espinal returned to the Curve this year and batted .283 (104-for-367) with 25 doubles, 15 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 41 runs scored in 95 games before getting promoted to Triple-A on July 28th. Edwin has continued his strong performance in Triple-A, hitting .325 in 23 games since joining Indianapolis last month. At the time of his promotion Espinal was ranked among the Eastern League leaders in RBIs (72 - 2nd), doubles (25-2nd), extra-base hits (40 - tied 3rd), total bases (174 - 4th), and hits (104 - 7th). Edwin was selected as a member of the Western Division roster for the 2017 Eastern League All-Star Game in New Hampshire.

Second Base: Luis Guillorme, Binghamton Rumble Ponies (.279, 1 HR, 35 RBI, 64 R)

Luis Guillorme is hitting .279 (124-for-444) with 17 doubles, 64 runs scored, and 35 RBIs in 117 games while making his Double-A debut for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies this season. Guillorme, who has made just 11 errors and has a .977 fielding percentage while appearing at both second base and shortstop this season, is currently ranked among the league leaders in walks (65 - 2nd), hits (124 - tied 5th), runs scored (64 - tied 5th), and on-base percentage (.371 - tied 9th). Luis, who is rated by MLB.com as the 13th best prospect in the New York Mets organization, was selected as member of the Eastern Division roster for the 2017 Eastern League All-Star Game in New Hampshire.

Third Base: Josh Fuentes, Hartford Yard Goats (.303, 15 HR, 71 RBI, 48 R)

In 118 games with the Hartford Yard Goats this season third baseman Josh Fuentes is hitting .303 (123-for-406) with 25 doubles, six triples, 15 home runs, 71 RBIs, 48 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. He is currently ranked among the league leaders in triples (6 - 2nd), OPS (.853 - 4th), total bases (205 - tied 4th), batting average (.303 - 5th), extra-base hits (46 - tied 5th), RBIs (71 - 6th), slugging percentage (.505 - 6th), hits (123 - tied 7th), and doubles (25 - tied 7th). In addition to his offensive contributions this season, Fuentes has also been outstanding defensively, leading all Eastern League third baseman with a .964 fielding percentage. Josh is also a two-time winner of the Eastern League Player of the Week Award this season, taking home the award for the periods of July 17th-July 23rd and July 31st-August 6th.

Shortstop: Thairo Estrada, Trenton Thunder (.298, 6 HR, 41 RBI, 67 R)

Thairo Estrada collected three hits in his Double-A debut for the Trenton Thunder on April 8th, and he hasn't stopped hitting since, batting .298 (139-for-467) with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 67 runs scored, and 41 RBIs in 115 games this season. Estrada, who is rated by MLB.com as the 18th best prospect in the New York Yankees organization, is currently ranked among the league leaders in hits (139 - 2nd), runs scored (67 - 4th), and batting average (.298 - 7th). Thairo was also named to the Eastern Division roster for the 2017 Eastern League All-Star Game in New Hampshire. He started at shortstop in the game and went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and one run scored in the Eastern Division's 7-1 victory.

Outfielders

Jeremy Barfield, Portland Sea Dogs (.286, 23 HR, 65 RBI, 56 R)

Since joining the Portland Sea Dogs in late May, outfielder Jeremy Barfield has been one of the top sluggers in the Eastern League, hitting .286 (90-for-315) with 19 doubles, 23 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 56 runs scored in 84 games. Despite not making his season debut for the Sea Dogs until May 26th, Barfield has still managed to find himself ranked among the league leaders in slugging percentage (.565 - 2nd), OPS (.925 - 2nd), and home runs (23 - tied 3rd). Jeremy was especially impressive in the month of July, when he hit .336 with 12 home runs, 33 RBIs and 26 runs scored in 30 games to take home the Eastern League Player of the Month Award. He also won the Eastern League Player of the Week Award for the period of July 24th-July 30th.

Danny Mars, Portland Sea Dogs (.305, 6 HR, 46 RBI, 52 R)

Portland outfielder Danny Mars is hitting .305 (134-for-440) with 20 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 52 runs scored, 46 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases in 109 games this season while making his Double-A debut for the Sea Dogs. Mars is currently ranked among the league leaders in hits (134 - 3rd) and batting average (.305 - 4th). Danny was selected as a member of the Eastern Division roster for the 2017 Eastern League All-Star Game in New Hampshire and went 3-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored in the Eastern Division's 7-1 victory.

Christin Stewart, Erie SeaWolves (.255, 27 HR, 83 RBI, 63 R)

After appearing in 24 games with the SeaWolves at the end of the 2016 season, outfielder Christin Stewart returned to Erie this season and has been one of the top power hitters in the league. Stewart, who is rated by MLB.com as the fifth best prospect in the Detroit Tigers organization, is hitting .255 (113-for-443) with 26 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs, 83 RBIs, and 63 runs scored in 125 games this season. Christin currently leads the league in home runs (27), extra-base hits (56), and total bases (226), and is also ranked among the leaders in RBIs (83 - 3rd), slugging percentage (.510 - 5th), doubles (26 - tied 5th), OPS (.847 - 6th), walks (52 - tied 8th), and runs scored (63 - 9th). Stewart was selected as a member of the Western Division roster for the 2017 Eastern League All-Star Game in New Hampshire.

Utility Player: Garabez Rosa, Bowie Baysox (.316, 13 HR, 86 RBI, 70 R)

This is the second consecutive season Garabez Rosa has been selected as the utility player on the Eastern League All-Star Team. Rosa is batting .316 (152-for-481) with 22 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 86 RBIs, and 70 runs scored in 114 games for the Baysox this season while appearing in games at first base, second base, third base, left field, center field, and right field. Garabez currently leads the league in batting average (.316), RBIs (86), and hits (152), and he is also ranked second in runs scored (70) and total bases (217). Rosa was a member of the Western Division roster for the 2017 Eastern League All-Star Game in New Hampshire.

Designated Hitter: Eric Haase, Akron RubberDucks (.259, 26 HR, 59 RBI, 56 R)

Eric Haase returned to Akron this season after being named the 2016 Eastern League Playoff MVP for the Eastern League Champion RubberDucks last year. Haase is hitting .259 (81-for-313) with 15 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 56 runs scored in 90 games for the RubberDucks this season while splitting time between catcher and designated hitter. Eric currently leads the league in slugging percentage (.588) and OPS (.941) and he is also ranked among the league leaders in home runs (26 - 2nd), triples (5 - tied 3rd), extra-base hits (46 - tied 5th), and total bases (184 - tied 10th). Haase won the Eastern League Player of the Week Award for the period of July 3rd-July 9th, a stretch which included a pair of two home run games.

Right-Handed Starter: Corey Oswalt, Binghamton Rumble Ponies (10-5, 2.41 ERA)

Binghamton right-hander Corey Oswalt has put together a record of 10-5 with 102 strikeouts and a 2.41 ERA over 123.1 innings in 22 starts for the Rumble Ponies this season. Oswalt currently leads the league with a 2.41 ERA and he is also ranked among the league leaders in wins (10 - tied 2nd), shutouts (1 - tied 2nd), complete games (2 - tied 3rd), batting average against (.242 - 5th), WHIP (1.20 - 5th), and strikeouts (102 - tied 9th). Corey won the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week Award for the period of July 31st-August 6th behind the strength of a two-hit shutout. Oswalt was also the starting pitcher for the Eastern Division at the 2017 Eastern League All-Star Game in New Hampshire and struck out one batter while throwing one perfect inning.

Left-Handed Starter: P.J. Conlon, Binghamton Rumble Ponies (8-9, 3.54 ERA)

P.J. Conlon has appeared in 25 games, 21 starts, for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies this season, and he has a record of 8-9 with 102 strikeouts and a 3.54 ERA over 129.2 innings pitched. Conlon has thrown a league-high three shutouts this season and he is also currently ranked among the league leaders in complete games (3 - tied 1st), ERA (3.54 - tied 6th), innings pitched (129.2 - tied 6th), WHIP (1.25 - 7th), batting average against (.253 - 9th), and strikeouts (102 - tied 9th). P.J. was a two-time winner of the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week Award this season for the periods of May 1st-May 7th and July 17th-July 23rd. He was also named to the Eastern Division roster for the 2017 Eastern League All-Star Game in New Hampshire.

Relief Pitcher: Shane Broyles, Hartford Yard Goats (3-1, 1.60 ERA, 19 Saves)

Hartford relief pitcher Shane Broyles has been dominant at the back of the Yard Goats bullpen this season, converting 19 saves while posting a record of 3-1 with 73 strikeouts and a 1.60 ERA in 44 games for the Yard Goats this season. Broyles currently leads the league in saves (19) and appearances (44) and is tied for the lead in games finished (34). Shane was named to the Eastern Division roster for the 2017 Eastern League All-Star Game in New Hampshire. He retired the only batter he faced to close out the Eastern Division's 7-1 win.