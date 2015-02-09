Quartet combines on another Bulls no-hitter

Rays pitchers Arturo Reyes, Ricardo Pinto, Jose Alvarado and Hoby Milner combined on the Bulls' second such feat in 33 days in a 2-1 victory over the Mets at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The four pitchers totaled 11 strikeouts and walked three over nine innings, following a trio's seven-inning no-no on July 5 against Gwinnett.

The Triple-A Durham pitching staff rose to the occasion -- and then some -- against a Syracuse lineup with plenty of Major League experience Wednesday.

Gameday box score

Reyes retired the first six hitters in order before issuing a leadoff walk in the third inning to Rymer Liriano. But the right-hander set down Ali Sanchez, Braxton Lee and Rajai Davis to end the inning and his time on the mound. He tossed 23 of his 36 pitches for strikes.

Pinto (8-4) entered the game in the fourth in the longest outing of the bunch with 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander worked three scoreless frames before finding some trouble in the eighth. After walking Liriano and plunking Sanchez, Davis plated Syracuse's run on a groundout.

2019 Minor League milestones

But Alvarado came in and induced an inning-ending groundout from Danny Espinosa.

Milner took the ball for the final inning and finished the game with aplomb. After a strikeout of Ruben Tejada and a popout by Dilson Herrera, the southpaw fanned pinch-hitter Travis Taijeron to close out the Minors' 25th no-hitter of the season.