Gwinnett announces 'Name the Team' finalists

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- The Gwinnett Braves have reached the next step in finding a unique hometown team name for the 2018 season and beyond, as the club announced today the six finalists for the "Name the Team" contest.

From May 22 through June 2, fans were asked to submit ideas for a new team identity that was geared towards a local connection. A total of 4,024 submissions and over 900 different names were entered for consideration. A selection committee including members of the Gwinnett Braves and Atlanta Braves front office, as well as branding partner Brandiose, narrowed the submissions down to six finalists:

Gwinnett Buttons : The Buttons honor Gwinnett County's namesake, Button Gwinnett, signatory of the Declaration of Independence.

: The Buttons honor Gwinnett County's namesake, Button Gwinnett, signatory of the Declaration of Independence. Gwinnett Big Mouths : Named after the state fish of Georgia, the Big Mouths is a tribute to bass fishing on Lake Lanier.

: Named after the state fish of Georgia, the Big Mouths is a tribute to bass fishing on Lake Lanier. Gwinnett Gobblers : The Gobblers celebrates the outdoors, hunting, and eating all the foods we love.

: The Gobblers celebrates the outdoors, hunting, and eating all the foods we love. Gwinnett Hush Puppies : Our stealthy hunting dog is sneaking through the weeds, about to rustle up some ducks. But don't think we're all that serious. You can expect a "corny" fan experience at the "Puppies" game!

: Our stealthy hunting dog is sneaking through the weeds, about to rustle up some ducks. But don't think we're all that serious. You can expect a "corny" fan experience at the "Puppies" game! Gwinnett Lambchops : A chop off the old block, the Lambchops marries the region's love of home cooking with the Tomahawk Chop of the Atlanta Braves.

: A chop off the old block, the Lambchops marries the region's love of home cooking with the Tomahawk Chop of the Atlanta Braves. Gwinnett Sweet Teas: It's a regional icon "to a tea!" The Sweet Teas celebrates the laid-back lifestyle of Gwinnett County while displaying a real sweet look.

Now through July 24, fans will be able to vote for their favorite name at GwinnettBraves.com. The winning name, along with new colors, logos and uniforms, will be unveiled at a press conference this fall.



The fans who submitted the six names chosen as finalists will be invited to attend the press conference. One lucky fan who submitted the winning name will receive two season tickets for the 2018 season, while the runners up will receive merchandise with the new name and logo.