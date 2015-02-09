Grizzlies' Tucker gets three hits, homers

Kyle Tucker homered, doubled and scored three times on a three-hit night, powering Triple-A Fresno to a 7-2 triumph over El Paso on Sunday at Southwest University Park. The Astros' No. 2 prospect ended an 0-for-9 funk with his fifth three-hit game of the season.

Pacific Coast League foes could be getting all Tuckered out.

Tucker started his night with a bang as he went the other way and drilled a two-run blast to left-center field, scoring Jake Marisnick to give the Grizzlies a 2-0 lead. It was his second roundtripper in May, tying his April total. After a third-inning walk, the 2015 first-round pick singled to center in the eighth and came around to score on a double to left by Tyler White.

Tucker concluded his big night with a double to right in the ninth and scored on a balk as Fresno built a five-run cushion.

The left-handed hitter went 0-for-4 for Friday and 0-for-5 on Saturday night. His last homer came on May 12 in his most recent three-hit contest.

"His power isn't where he wants it to be, but I'm happy with how he's going about his business," Fresno manager Rodney Linares said earlier this month. "I've seen him get seven or eight [homers] in a week. It's going to come with time."

Tucker brought his average back up to .292 and has reached base in three of his last four games.

White drove in two runs and Marisnick went 2-for-5 with a triple as the Grizzlies improved to a season-best 10 games over .500.

Padres No. 3 prospect Luis Urias picked up his first three-hit contest since May 6 for El Paso, going 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored. He came home on a third-inning single from Shane Peterson, who contributed a pair of hits.

Cy Sneed (4-2) got the win after allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts over six innings. James Hoyt fanned two in a perfect ninth.