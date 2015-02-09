Bowlan goes distance in Blue Rocks' no-no

Kansas City's No. 29 prospect struck out nine, did not walk a batter and worked around the second-inning miscue to make history as Class A Advanced Wilmington blanked Carolina, 3-0, at Frawley Stadium. It was the Carolina League's first no-hitter this season and the 18th in the Minor Leagues.

"Before the game, in the bullpen, I was just focused on staying on top of the ball," he said. "I was in the details, in my thoughts. ... Honestly, it was another day. I was focused on competing to the best of my abilities."

The fifth start after the 2018 second-round pick was promoted from Class A Lexington on June 23, it also marked the longest outing of Bowlan's career. The 22-year-old's nine strikeouts tied his career high for a single game in whiffs.

Wilmington took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second off right-hander Christian Taugner (4-6). Sebastian Rivero slapped a base hit to center field to knock in Nick Pratto before Cristian Perez scored on a double-play grounder by Kyle Kasser.

"I was focused on breathing," he admitted. "After the sixth inning, it really hit me. The nerves got to me. ... No one said a word. I was thinking about mentioning [the no-hitter], but I just decided to stay focused.

"With nine outs left, when I went back to the bump, I was focused on one pitch at a time, one out at a time."

The Blue Rocks tacked on an insurance run in the seventh when Kasser greeted righty reliever with a single into right to plate Perez.

Bowlan (4-1) chalked up at least one whiff in seven of nine frames, including two in the first and eighth innings. Brewers second-ranked prospect Brice Turang went down swinging three times, including the game-ender.

"Of course, after nine innings, I was tired, fatigued," he admitted. "At the end, after the strikeout, it was pure excitement. I had to express myself, I had to let it out."

The 98-pitch gem was the third no-hitter in Blue Rocks history. The first was a combined effort from by Jose Rosado and Pat Flurry against Winston-Salem on May 15, 1995, and the most recent was twirled by Brian Sanches against Lynchburg on May 2, 2000.

Alas, the right-hander's feat still falls short of his father's effort for Memphis State University on May 3, 1987. As a sophomore, Mark Bowlan shut down Louisville, 13-0, in the program's only perfect game.

Jonathan also attended Memphis and etched his name in the record books, racking up 18 strikeouts on April 28 last year against South Florida to set school and American Athletic Conference marks.

Asked if he had talked immediately after the game with anyone in his family, Bowlan said, "not yet." Chaos was the overwhelming dynamic in the clubhouse.

Less than three minutes later, Jonathan stopped mid-sentence. "Can you hold on for a minute? It's my dad on the other line."