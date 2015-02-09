While much attention has been paid to Jo Adell, Brandon Marsh is another buzzworthy outfield prospect in the Angels system. Unfortunately, it might be a while before Marsh can resume his own push toward Orange County.MLB.com's No. 79 overall prospect suffered a left elbow strain and could miss the start

While much attention has been paid to Jo Adell , Brandon Marsh is another buzzworthy outfield prospect in the Angels system. Unfortunately, it might be a while before Marsh can resume his own push toward Orange County.

MLB.com's No. 79 overall prospect suffered a left elbow strain and could miss the start of the 2020 season, Angels manager Joe Maddon told reporters -- including MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger -- on Tuesday.

The injury occurred Sunday in Los Angeles' Cactus League game against the Rockies. Its severity has yet to be determined, but Maddon suggested it would limit Marsh's participation in Spring Training and possibly could force him to start the season on the injured list.

Marsh spent most of 2019 with Double-A Mobile, where he hit .300/.383/.428 with seven homers and 18 stolen bases over 96 games. He missed most of June with a sprained ankle but was able to make up some of the lost time with a stint in the Arizona Fall League, where the 22-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder hit .328/.387/.522 with two homers and four steals over 19 games with Mesa.

Only Adell (No. 6) ranks higher among Angels prospect than Marsh, who is lauded for his hit tool, plus running ability and ability to draw walks. He is also considered an impressive fielder, with both his glove and arm receiving plus grades. He throws with his right arm, meaning the injured left elbow shouldn't have much effect on his throwing.

Marsh is likely to open 2020 at Triple-A Salt Lake when healthy. He primarily played center field in 2019 but has experience at all three outfield spots.