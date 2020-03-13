March 13, 2020Dear Minor League Baseball Fans,As you may be aware, with the closure of Spring Training camps in Arizona and Florida in response to the coronavirus outbreak across the country, the Minor League Baseball season will not start on April 9 as planned.

March 13, 2020

Dear Minor League Baseball Fans,

As you may be aware, with the closure of Spring Training camps in Arizona and Florida in response to the coronavirus outbreak across the country, the Minor League Baseball season will not start on April 9 as planned.

With the health and well-being of the players, umpires, team employees and our fans in mind, we will continue to monitor the developments and follow guidelines set forth by public health agencies and our partners at Major League Baseball.

Once the public health experts and agencies have decided it is safe to begin the 2020 season, and the players are physically ready to begin the season, we will do so. But, for now, I ask all fans to follow the protocols set forth by public health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and your local government authorities.

Please visit MiLB.com to stay connected with your local team. Questions about exchanging tickets, refunds and other general questions should be directed to your local team.

Your health and safety are the top priority right now and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak.

Sincerely,

Pat O'Conner

President & CEO

Minor League Baseball