Marlins name Sanchez Pitcher of the Year

The organization's top prospect , Sixto Sanchez, has been named the Marlins' Pitcher of the Year and MVP for Double-A Jacksonville after posting a 8-6 record and 2.76 ERA with 103 strikeouts over two levels this season

The Miami Marlins seem to have a bright future in store on the mound

Sanchez, MLB.com's No. 23 overall prospect, impressed in the Southern League, putting together a 8-4 record and 2.53 ERA over 103 frames. In 18 starts, he fanned 93 hitters while walking just 19, holding batters to a .225 average in over 103 innings.

The right-hander started the year at Class A Advanced Jupiter, allowing six runs over 11 frames in two starts before being promoted to Double-A Jacksonville.

The 21-year-old Sanchez hurled his best performance of the season on July 23 against Biloxi. Over seven scoreless innings, he whiffed nine while allowing two hits and no walks to pick up the victory. In four starts between that outing and Aug. 10, the Dominican Republic native posted 24 consecutive scoreless frames.

"It's a special arm," Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill told MLB.com. "You keep him healthy and you keep building. ... He's already approaching career innings for him. It's just a matter of getting him into that routine and taking the ball every five days, and going out there and competing."