Two of the Marlins' top 10 prospects are heading to Triple-A Wichita.Outfielder Monte Harrison, ranked ninth in the system, and right-hander Nick Neidert (No. 10) have been optioned to the Pacific Coast League, the team announced Saturday.

Harrison, 24, led the team with six stolen bases and tied for the top spot with eight runs scored in Grapefruit League play. In 15 games, he batted .364 (8-for-22) with three doubles and four RBIs. Last season, the former second-round pick put up a .274/.357/.451 slash line with nine homers, 24 RBIs, 20 steals and 41 runs scored in 56 games with Triple-A New Orleans. He underwent right wrist surgery in July and missed nearly two months.

Neidert, 23, compiled a 1.50 ERA with six strikeouts over six innings this spring. Coming off knee surgery, he was limited to 13 starts across three levels last season and went 3-5 with a 4.67 ERA. Over 54 innings, he struck out 46 and walked 27. A second-round pick of the Mariners in 2015, he made five starts in the Arizona Fall League and was 2-0 with a 1.25 ERA, earning Pitcher of the Week honors on Sept. 29.