Gallen leads weekly pitching winners

The Marlins' No. 18 prospect has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week after allowing just one earned run on seven hits and three walks while fanning 16 over 12 innings for Triple-A New Orleans. Gallen was already the only multiple winner of the award so far this season, but he now becomes the first three-time winner since the PCL expanded to 16 teams in 1998.

Zac Gallen's dominance is becoming familiar with each passing week of the 2019 season. So is the first half of the following sentence:

The 23-year-old right-hander's better of his two starts on the week came last Tuesday against Fresno. Gallen matched a career high with 11 punchouts while allowing just one earned run on four hits and two walks over seven frames in a 5-1 win at home. He pitched five scoreless innings Sunday in his second start of the week, striking out five while allowing three hits and one walk in a 4-3, 10-inning loss to visiting Sacramento.

The 16 strikeouts last week were the most of any Triple-A pitcher over the June 3-9 period and continued Gallen's K-heavy theme in 2019. The University of North Carolina product leads the Minor Leagues with 104 strikeouts over 86 innings in his second season with the Baby Cakes. His 33.4 percent strikeout rate is tops among 62 qualified Triple-A pitchers, as is his 14.7 percent swing-and-miss rate. Those are up significantly from his marks of 23.1 and 9.9 percent, respectively, over 133 1/3 innings last season with New Orleans.

At a time when offense is up across the board at the Minors' highest level, it's no surprise that Triple-A's best pitcher is the one who has done the most to limit contact. Not only does Gallen lead the level in strikeouts, he's also tops in ERA (1.57), WHIP (0.70) and average-against (.150).

Acquired from the Cardinals in the December 2017 trade that sent Marcell Ozuna the other way, Gallen is forging a mighty strong case to make his Major League debut with the Marlins soon. The righty sports a four-pitch mix, headlined by an above-average cutter, and typically throws in the low-90s with his heater. He's found success with that arsenal typically because of his impressive command and control, and he's improved there by bringing his walk rate down to 5.1 percent from 8.2 in the PCL a season ago.

The Marlins have used the same five starting pitchers all season in Jose Urena, Trevor Richards, Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez and Caleb Smith. Smith was placed on the 10-day injured list with left inflammation on June 7 and Gallen, who would need to be added to the 40-man roster, would be the logical candidate to slot into the rotation should Smith's injury require him to miss multiple starts.

