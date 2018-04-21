Erceg powers Shuckers on historic night

The Brewers' No. 4 prospect went 4-for-5 and slugged his first Double-A homer in Biloxi's 15-5 romp over Mobile on Friday at Hank Aaron Stadium. The 15 runs were a franchise record for the Shuckers, who totaled 19 hits.

It was a memorable night for Lucas Erceg. And a historic one for the Biloxi Shuckers.

Erceg raised his average to .362 and his OPS to .924 after tying his career high for hits in a game. He homered to right field in the opening frame, sprayed three singles, two to center field and one to right, collected four RBIs and scored three times in the blowout win.

The 2016 second-round pick hit .256/.307/.417 with 15 homers and 81 RBIs for Class A Advanced Carolina last season. Erceg was terrific in Rookie ball in 2016, hitting .400 with a 1.005 OPS in the Pioneer League before earning a quick promotion to Class A Wisconsin, where he batted .281 in 167 at-bats.

Jake Hager also picked up four hits for the Shuckers, homering, doubling twice and scoring twice.

Biloxi starter Thomas Jankins improved to 3-0, allowing three runs -- two earned -- on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out four.

Angels No. 14 prospect Taylor Ward smacked a two-run homer for the BayBears.