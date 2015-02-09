Missions' Grisham completes cycle

The Brewers' No. 7 prospect completed the cycle, finishing 5-for-5 with a pair of homers, three RBIs and three runs scored, as Triple-A San Antonio bested Sacramento, 8-4, at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

After jumping ahead of Williams Jerez, 2-0, Grisham took a fastball up in the zone for strike one. The southpaw came back with an off-speed pitch that didn't break quite low enough and the lefty-swinging outfielder turned on it, punching the ball into the right field corner. Fully aware of the situation, Grisham motored into third and was all smiles as he peered into his dugout.

Trent Grisham stepped to the plate in the seventh inning on Tuesday in a unique situation. Sitting on a four-hit night, he had a shot at two different milestones. A triple would secure his first professional cycle, but a dinger would have been his third long ball of the night.

Video: San Antonio's Grisham completes cycle

"You know, you're in a win-win situation if you're thinking about a preference of which milestone you'd rather have there," he said with a chuckle. "Honestly, just getting one or the other is nice. I knew the situation, [Hernan Perez] told me while I was on deck and we were just kind of messing around and joking about it, but then it ended up happening. But I was just trying to have a good at-bat there. That's it.

"It was fun to get it. It's always nice to get four hits in a game, but to get a cycle was definitely special. It was exciting to celebrate with the team."

Grisham has set the Pacific Coast League afire since his promotion from Double-A Biloxi on June 20. The 2015 first-rounder has a .381/.471/.776 slash line with a 1.247 OPS in 34 games with San Antonio. The milestone effort was his 14th multi-hit performance and third with at least four hits. It also extended his hitting streak to six games, during which he's 14-for-25 with seven extra-base hits, 12 runs scored and seven RBIs. He also stretched his on-base streak to 17 games and has hit safely in 15 of those contests.

Gameday box score

"It's confidence," he said of the source of his success. "Confidence I have in myself and just going out there and relaxing and playing. I just feel really good right now and I'm staying within myself. This is a time where it's really easy to try to do too much, but I'm just sticking to my approach and I'm just trying to keep playing my game."

The cycle was the first for the Missions as a Triple-A club and Grisham became the first Brewers prospect to accomplish the feat at that level since Nate Orf did it for Colorado Springs on Aug. 19, 2017.

Against the River Cats, the 22-year-old led off the opening frame with a moonshot to right-center field on a 1-2 breaking ball from right-hander Yoanys Quiala (6-6). It was deja-vu in the second as Grisham launched a jack to almost the same spot off Quiala.

"Just keep making good swings, that's all it ever really is," he said. "I wasn't thinking anything else whenever I was at the plate tonight: just be on time, make good swings and compete."

In the fourth, the Texas native lined a base hit to right before leading off the sixth with a double to right on the sixth pitch he saw from righty Dillon McNamara. He raced home three batters later on a wild pitch.

2019 Minor League milestones

It was the second five-hit effort of Grisham's professional career -- he went 5-for-6 with a double for Class A Advanced Carolina on April 30, 2017.

Perez launched a two-run blast in the fifth and added a double and a walk and drove in three runs for San Antonio.

Sacramento's Mike Gerber registered a pair of knocks, drove in two runs and walked, while Steven Duggar was 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.