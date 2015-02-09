Royce Lewis ' hitless start to Grapefruit League play ended Sunday, and the proof of how nearly vanished with it.

MLB.com's No. 9 overall prospect skied a two-run homer to left field off 16th-ranked Rays prospect Joe Ryan that came close to exiting Charlotte Sports Park in the second inning of the Twins' 8-2 loss. After ending his 0-for-11 skid to begin Spring Training, Lewis grounded out to third base in his only other at-bat.

Heads up on the left-field berm!



No. 9 overall prospect Royce Lewis' first homer of the spring is a towering two-run shot for #MNTwins. pic.twitter.com/Fnp1StMcY9 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) March 1, 2020

Lewis had trouble finding consistent results at the plate in 2019. The 20-year-old shortstop hit .236/.290/.371 in 517 at-bats between Class A Advanced Fort Myers and Double-A Pensacola, his lowest numbers since Minnesota drafted him first overall in 2017. The top Twins prospect earned MVP honors in the Arizona Fall League after batting .353/.411/.565 with three homers in 22 games with Salt River.

Aside from Lewis' blast, Ryan allowed two hits in two innings. He struck out two and didn't walk a batter.

Red Sox 4, Braves 2

Fourth-ranked Braves prospect Kyle Wright handled the middle third of the game, giving up one hit while striking out five over three innings. No. 12 Patrick Weigel followed with a hitless seventh. Fifth-ranked Shea Langeliers grounded out in his only at-bat but worked a bases-loaded walk in the ninth. For the Red Sox, No. 2 prospect Jeter Downs reached on an infield single in the second for his first Grapefruit League hit. Sixth-ranked Tanner Houck threw three scoreless frames, working around two hits and a walk by fanning three. Box score

Tigers 10, Yankees 4

Four top prospects collected hits as the Tigers rolled late. No. 3 Riley Greene scored in the seventh and eighth innings, and his single in the latter frame plated 15th-ranked Sergio Alcántara , who doubled. Alcantara also led off the seventh with a single and scored the first of six runs that inning. No. 25 Andre Lipcius and No. 29 Derek Hill added RBI singles. Yankees No. 4 prospect Oswald Peraza doubled and walked in two plate appearances, while 26th-ranked Brandon Lockridge singled in his lone at-bat. Box score

Astros 5, Cardinals 4

No. 16 prospect Ronnie Dawson hit a two-run triple to right field in the sixth inning to put Houston on the board, then scored the tying run on a wild pitch. Tenth-ranked Brandon Bielak and No. 13 Enoli Paredes each threw two innings of one-hit ball for the Astros. No. 47 overall prospect Nolan Gorman doubled in the fourth for his second extra-base hit of the spring and Cardinals No. 5 Elehuris Montero went 1-for-4 for his first Grapefruit League hit. No. 9 Junior Fernandez and No. 14 Kodi Whitley both tossed scoreless frames, with the former striking out the side and the latter working a 1-2-3 eighth. Box score

Marlins 7, Mets (ss) 1

Twelfth-ranked Marlins prospect Lewin Diaz doubled home Magneuris Sierra in his only at-bat as part of a three-run seventh inning, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on an errant pickoff attempt. No. 18 Jordan Holloway threw two perfect innings. Box score

Orioles 3, Phillies 2

Top Baltimore prospect Adley Rutschman caught the game's final three frames but struck out in his only at-bat. No. 10 Zac Lowther allowed a walk and a hit in an inning and was among five players assigned to Minor League camp. Phillies No. 14 prospect Nick Maton drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth, while No. 20 Damon Jones and No. 24 Kyle Dohy each tossed a scoreless inning. Jones didn't allow a hit and whiffed two. Box score

Pirates 13, Blue Jays 9

No. 8 overall prospect Nate Pearson pitched the fourth and fifth innings for Toronto and did not allow a baserunner. He fanned three and reached triple digits on the radar gun. No. 20 Anthony Alford led off the third with a triple and scored on Bo Bichette 's homer. Third-ranked Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz crushed a two-run homer to center off No. 16 Blue Jays prospect T.J. Zeuch in the seventh, just after No. 17 Lolo Sanchez hit a solo shot to left. Fifth-ranked Cal Mitchell went 1-for-2 with a single and has three hits in his last two games. Box score

Mets (ss) 3, Nationals 1

Fourth-ranked Nats prospect Wil Crowe took the ball for the final two innings and did not allow a hit in his second Grapefruit League outing. The right-hander walked two and struck out one. Top Washington prospect Carter Kieboom went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, while third-ranked Mets prospect Andrés Giménez was 1-for-3 with a single off Sean Doolittle . Box score