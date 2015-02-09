Minor League Baseball, ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment to refurbish youth baseball and softball fields across the country

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and CHICAGO -- Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) is making a difference in local communities across the country through "MiLB Project: Refresh" in partnership with ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment and MiLB teams. As part of the initiative, the two organizations will team up to refurbish 15 youth baseball and softball fields in Minor League Baseball communities.

Fifteen MiLB teams were selected from numerous applications to receive resources to restore baseball and softball fields in need of repair. To complete their projects, participating teams will have use of ECHO outdoor power equipment and receive a stipend to help offset other expenses. Each project will be completed by volunteers from the MiLB team, local ECHO distributors and members of the community.

"'MiLB Project: Refresh' will help make playing fields for youth baseball and softball players safer and more accessible, allowing them to enjoy the game they love," said Courtney Nehls, assistant director of community engagement for Minor League Baseball. "With the help of ECHO, we are giving back to and enhancing our communities, and ensuring that the game of baseball continues to flourish."

"MiLB Project: Refresh" will impact thousands of baseball and softball players, in 15 states from Florida to Washington. Participating teams, with the help of their volunteers, will be rebuilding pitcher's mounds, renovating concessions stands, leveling outfields, repairing fences and restoring dugouts, among other upgrades to diamonds and green spaces.

"At ECHO, we are very excited and proud of our partnership with MiLB in giving back to support the youth across the nation. ECHO's participation in "MiLB Project: Refresh" is more than just improving baseball and softball fields, it's also about providing important life lessons to future generations. We believe sports teach youth lessons in becoming successful adults. These critical lessons in teamwork, sportsmanship, trust and empathy are just a few of the foundational elements that sports help our youth establish. Allowing them to do that in a safe and pleasant environment is key," said Vice President of Marketing and Product, Wayne Thomsen for ECHO Inc.

Minor League Baseball Charities is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to giving back to and enhancing the communities MiLB teams call home. In 2018, MiLB Charities contributed $45.1 million in donations and gifts-in-kind to organizations in need. Additionally, MiLB personnel volunteered more than 15,000 hours to enhance their communities.

For more information on MiLB Charities and its initiatives, visit MiLB.com.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. In 2018, Minor League Baseball attracted nearly 40.5 million fans to its ballparks to see baseball's future stars and experience affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. Visit www.MiLB.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About ECHO Incorporated

ECHO Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of professional-grade, high performance outdoor power equipment for commercial and homeowner use. Based in the Chicagoland Suburbs, the corporation markets its products under the brand names ECHO, Shindaiwa and ECHO Bear Cat. To learn more about each, please visit www.echo-usa.com, www.shindaiwa-usa.com or www.bearcatproducts.com.