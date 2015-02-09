MiLB opens 2020 FIELD Program applications

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced that the application process for the 2020 FIELD (Fostering Inclusion through Education and Leadership Development) Program is now open. The program will take place from June 15-20 at Pirate City, the Pittsburgh Pirates™' Spring Training™ facility in Bradenton, Florida. The Bradenton Marauders™ will serve as the host team.

Minor League Baseball's FIELD Program was created in 2016 as an extension of the MiLB Diversity Initiative to engage the next generation of diverse leaders in sports business. The FIELD Program combines educational and leadership development with skill specific training, access to a vast network of sports professionals, and industry knowledge and exposure to create a unique experience for selected participants. This week-long program introduces participants to the game and business of professional baseball in preparation for a career in the industry.

"The FIELD program is important because it introduces baseball as a career opportunity to a group of individuals who might not have considered it as an option before," said MiLB's Director of Diversity and Inclusion Belicia Montgomery.

Participants will learn from and interact with MiLB and Major League Baseball® executives, as well as FIELD Program alumni. Upon completion of the program, all participants will be given the opportunity to attend the 2020 Baseball Winter Meetings and Professional Baseball Employment Opportunities (PBEO®) Job Fair in Dallas, Texas. Each year, between 400 and 500 jobs are posted at the PBEO Job Fair, giving FIELD students immediate opportunities to work in baseball.

2020 marks the fifth anniversary of the FIELD Program. The program's first four years produced a total of 103 students, with the 2019 class being the largest in the program's history with 32 students. After completing the program, 42% of the 2019 class currently works in the baseball industry, with 35% working in Minor League Baseball.

"The greatest accomplishment of the program is its growth, not only from a participation standpoint, but also from a programming and exposure standpoint," Montgomery said. "It's become a notable program within our industry that has built a reputation of success. In the next five years, we hope to be able to expand it across our industry to host multiple programs each year."

The deadline to apply for this year's program is March 20. To access the application and learn more about the program, visit https://diversity.milb.net/Field_program.aspx.

For more information about Minor League Baseball's Diversity Initiative, visit www.MiLB.com/about/diversity.