Prospect Roundup: Games of April 19

California love: Golden State natives Mickey Moniak and Blake Rutherford were the two best high-school bats in the 2016 Draft. Both struggled in their first full seasons last year, and both showed signs of improvement Thursday. Rutherford continued his hot start for Class A Advanced Winston-Salem with a four-hit, four-RBI night that pushed his season line to .404/.442/.553 through 11 games. Moniak collected three hits for Class A Advanced Clearwater -- his first multi-hit game of the season -- to raised his average to the Mendoza line for the first time in 2018. Despite their troubles last season, both were promoted to a higher level, and it'll be on them to show they are up to the challenge. Elsewhere, Burbank native Jack Flaherty tossed his first career complete game for Triple-A Memphis and Dodgers No. 3 prospect Keibert Ruiz had four hits for Double-A Tulsa. It was a good night for those with ties to the country's most populous state.

Who stayed hot

Braves 3B Austin Riley, Double-A Mississippi: 3-for-3, 2 2B, RBI, BB -- If the Braves' No. 8 prospect featured in this spot for Wednesday's two-triple game, he'll definitely return after reaching in all four of his plate appearances Thursday. Riley has multiple hits in four straight games and is 10-for-15 (.667) with a homer, two triples, three doubles and five RBIs over that stretch. He's hitting .408/.463/.796 over 14 games this season and ranks second in the Southern League with a 1.259 OPS.

Who needed this one

Brewers 2B Keston Hiura, Class A Advanced Carolina: 2-for-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, R, K -- The Brewers' top prospect has one of the Minors' best hit tools, but didn't really display it until last night. Hiura was hitting a paltry .200/.260/.244 through 11 games before connecting on the first home run and double of his season in Carolina's 8-4 loss to Buies Creek. His line is now up to .220/.273/.340, but his 29.1 percent strikeout rate remains alarming. Power isn't typically a big part of Hiura's game, but perhaps his first two-extra-base-hit game since last July 28 can help kick-start a turnaround fueled by increased contact. Hiura has yet to play the field with the Mudcats due to elbow discomfort.

The unexpected

Angels RHP Joe Gatto, Class A Advanced Inland Empire: 6 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 B, 10 K, 83 pitches, 55 strikes -- There were many reasons not to see this coming from the Angels' No. 29 prospect. First, he was coming off a rough outing last Saturday in which he allowed five earned runs on 10 hits in just three innings. Second, he was facing a Lancaster lineup that leads the California League in runs (88) and OPS (.793). (A lot of that has to do with the JetHawks' home park, but the roster is still loaded with prospects like Colton Welker, Forrest Wall and Tyler Nevin.) Third, he hadn't posted double-digit strikeouts in an outing since April 29, 2016 with Class A Burlington. But the 22-year-old right-hander was both dominant and efficient -- his 83 pitches over 6 1/3 frames would be good for anyone, never mind someone with that many pitch-eating strikeouts. Gatto, who can throw an above-average fastball and curve, now owns a 3.38 ERA and 1.65 WHIP over his first three starts, and his 33.9 percent strikeout rate is tied for fifth-best in the circuit.

Best matchup

Adrian Morejon vs. Gavin Lux/Jeren Kendall: The Padres got aggressive with their No. 6 prospect by sending him to the California League for his age-19 season, and he's looked a little overmatched. The Lake Elsinore left-hander allowed four earned runs on six hits and a walk over four innings Thursday night at Rancho Cucamonga. He faced a good test against left-handed bats Lux and Kendall -- the Dodgers' No. 13 and 7 prospects, respectively -- with middling results. Lux hit a two-run double off Morejon in the fourth inning for his only hit of the night while Kendall went 0-for-2 against the southpaw with a failed bunt attempt for a hit and strikeout looking. That the latter struggled may not be a surprise; Kendall is hitting .196 with 24 strikeouts in 13 games for the Quakes. These matchups will be more interesting when all involved have settled into Class A Advanced, but they provided a preview of things to come.

Who strengthened their promotion case

Yankees LHP Justus Sheffield, Double-A Trenton: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K, 98 pitches, 67 strikes -- New York's top pitching prospect tossed 93 1/3 innings for Trenton last season and showed impressive stuff, including a bump in velocity, in the Arizona Fall League soon after, but he returned to the Eastern League to polish off a Double-A resume that was shortened by an oblique injury in 2017. The 21-year-old left-hander had a rough season debut on April 6 when he walked six and allowed three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings, but in his last two starts he's seen his ERA drop from 6.23 ERA to 3.38 and has struck out 17 while walking only four in 11 2/3 innings. He's also held Eastern League hitters to a .158 batting average overall. The Yankees system is strong in pitching, but a promotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre looms for the southpaw.

Others of note

Astros OF Ronnie Dawson, Class A Advanced Buies Creek: 2-for-3, HR, RBI, R, BB, K, 2 SB -- Houston's No. 15 prospect flashed his two most prominent tools -- his power and speed -- against Carolina. Dawson is hitting just .235 in 15 games but has added 13 walks for a .391 OBP.

Marlins 2B Isan Diaz, Double-A Jacksonville: 3-for-3, 2B, R, BB -- The offense is finally coming around for the Marlins' No. 8 prospect. After hitting his first homer of the season Wednesday, he was perfect at the plate in Chattanooga in his first multi-hit game of the season. He's still hitting just .154/.327/.256 with two extra-base hits in 12 games, however.

Athletics C Sean Murphy, Double-A Midland: 4-for-5, 3 2B, 3 RBI -- The A's No. 8 prospect is known for his stellar defense behind the plate but is off to a hot start at the dish as well. He's collected two or more hits in four straight games and is hitting .409/.458/.795 with three homers and eight doubles in 11 games.