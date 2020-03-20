When the 2020 regular season does start, it will be a while longer until Mets fans can step right up and meet Andrés Giménez.The Mets have optioned MLB.com's No. 84 overall prospect to Triple-A Syracuse, the organization announced Friday. No. 26 Mets prospect Ali Sanchez and right-hander Tyler Bashlor also were

When the 2020 regular season does start, it will be a while longer until Mets fans can step right up and meet Andrés Giménez .

The Mets have optioned MLB.com's No. 84 overall prospect to Triple-A Syracuse, the organization announced Friday. No. 26 Mets prospect Ali Sanchez and right-hander Tyler Bashlor also were assigned to the International League affiliate.

Giménez appeared in 14 Grapefruit League games before Spring Training was canceled last week, going 6-for-28 (.214) with a homer, two doubles, two strikeouts and three walks. He played all 14 games -- and made eight starts -- at shortstop.

It isn't guaranteed that the left-handed hitter will open the 2020 Minor League season, which has been delayed indefinitely, in the International League. Giménez batted .250/.309/.387 with a career-high nine homers and 28 stolen bases in 117 games with Double-A Binghamton last year after opening 2019 as the Eastern League's third-youngest player. He did show a nice offensive turnaround in the Arizona Fall League, however, putting up a .371/.413/.586 slash line in 18 games.

Since 2020 represents his age-20 season, he would still be about three years younger than the average Eastern Leaguer, should he return to Double-A.

Giménez has skills that would serve him well in Triple-A. The Venezuela native is considered a plus defender at the premium position of short with good hands and plenty of arm. His speed also receives plus grades and he has taken advantage with 93 stolen bases over four Minor League seasons. He also could develop an above-average hit tool in time, though he's unlikely to show even average power as he matures.

Sanchez is basically a lock to head back to Syracuse after playing 21 games for the Triple-A club in 2019. The 23-year-old catcher hit .261/.326/.322 in 92 games between Syracuse and Binghamton last season. His highest grades also are reserved for his defensive work: he threw out 44.3 percent of attempted basestealers a year ago.

Bashlor has appeared out of the New York bullpen in each of the past two seasons, posting a 5.33 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 45 strikeouts over 54 innings in the Majors.

