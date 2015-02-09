Jesus Luzardo missed a lot of bats on Saturday afternoon.

MLB.com's No. 18 overall prospect recorded eight strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings, allowing a run on two hits and a walk, as the Athletics topped the Mariners, 8-4, in Cactus League action at Peoria Sports Complex.

After giving up a one-out single in the first inning, Luzardo got Kyle Seager swinging and Tom Murphy looking. After walking Carlos González to open the second, the southpaw struck out Patrick Wisdom , allowed an RBI double to seventh-ranked M's prospect Cal Raleigh , then whiffed Mallex Smith and Donovan Walton to end the frame.

It was more of the same in the third. Luzardo induced a lineout from Shed Long Jr. before back-to-back strikeouts of Tim Lopes and Seager. Taking the mound to start the fourth, the top A's prospect got Murphy looking again to finish his outing.

A's No. 3 prospect Sean Murphy doubled and scored a run in the fourth, while sixth-ranked Nick Allen hit a solo homer in the third, then doubled and scored in the fifth. No. 17 Greg Deichmann went yard in the seventh.

Second-ranked Mariners prospect Julio Rodriguez struck out in his lone at-bat.

Giants 12, White Sox 7

Joey Bart -- MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect -- stroked a solo homer, his second big fly of the spring, and is batting .438 (7-for-16). Giants No. 13 prospect Jaylin Davis went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a run scored. Right-hander Dany Jimenez (No. 29) gave up one run on two hits in an inning of relief. For the White Sox, No. 3 overall prospect Luis Robert had a single in three at-bats, while ninth-ranked Chicago prospect Luis Alexander Basabe walked and scored a run. Second-ranked Andrew Vaughn and No. 10 Zack Collins each was 1-for-3 with an RBI, while No. 4 prospect Nick Madrigal went 1-for-3 with a run scored. Box score.

Dodgers 7, Rockies 1

Fifth-ranked Dodgers prospect Brusdar Graterol continued his dominance on the mound this spring with a perfect ninth inning, whiffing one. Graterol, acquired from the Twins in the Kenta Maeda deal, is unscored upon in three Cactus League innings while yielding one hit and fanning three. Gavin Lux , MLB.com's No. 2 overall prospect, drew a walk and scored a run out of the leadoff spot. Dodgers No. 18 Dodgers Edwin Ríos ripped a single in his lone at-bat in the seventh inning. Box score

D-backs (ss) 10, Padres 5

Despite the loss, Padres No. 5 prospect Taylor Trammell came through again, smacking an eighth-inning triple and scoring a run. Trammell is 9-for-22 with four extra-base hits and a 1.095 OPS this spring. No. 17 prospect Jake Cronenworth was 1-for-3 with a double. For Arizona, No. 24 prospect Pavin Smith singled and scored a run in four at-bats. Leading off the eighth, 29th-ranked Eduardo Diaz delivered a double and scored four batters later. Fifth-ranked Corbin Carroll walked and scored a run, while No. 12 Seth Beer walked in two plate appearances. Box score

Rangers 11, Brewers 2

Leody Taveras got the start in right and led off, setting the table with two hits in the Rangers' victory. Texas' No. 3 prospect opened the game with a double to left and scored on a single by Isiah Kiner-Falefa . Taveras singled to center in the fourth to complete his multi-hit effort. Top Rangers prospect Josh Jung went 1-for-2 with a single after coming on as a defensive replacement. No. 22 Demarcus Evans worked a perfect frame with one strikeout for the Rangers. Top Brewers prospect Brice Turang singled in his only at-bat and scored in the eighth. Box score

Cubs (ss) 8, Indians 5

Cubs No. 19 prospect Zack Short hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to spur Chicago's late-game spree. Thirteenth-ranked Pedro Martinez posted a hit, a walk and a run scored in his first spring appearance. Alfonso Rivas (No. 27) chipped in an RBI double and scored on Short's long ball, while 25th-ranked prospect Rafael Morel was 1-for-1 with stolen base and a run scored. For the Indians, 21st-ranked prospect Yu Chang doubled and scored a run in his only plate appearance. Right-hander Jean Carlos Mejía (No. 26) allowed three runs on two hits and a walk, fanning two in the seventh, his lone inning of work. Box score

Royals 7, Reds (ss) 2

Nick Heath , the No. 26 Royals prospect, legged out an RBI triple to cap a six-run third inning. Left-hander Daniel Tillo (No. 19) pitched around a hit and a walk while striking out one in an inning of relief. Reds No. 17 prospect Alfredo Rodriguez was 2-for-2 with a double to lift his Cactus League average to .375 (9-for-24). Box score

Cardinals 5, Astros 1

No. 15 St. Louis prospect Edmundo Sosa , who came on as a pinch-runner, knocked a solo homer to right field in the seventh inning. Top Astros prospect Forrest Whitley struck out two in a hitless sixth, his lone inning. No. 12 Brandon Bielak started for Houston and worked two hitless frames but issued a pair of walks and was charged with a run. He fanned three. Box score

Phillies 10, Red Sox (ss) 2

Top Phillies prospect Alec Bohm rolled a leadoff single through the right side in the sixth inning and scored on a sacrifice fly. MLB.com's No. 30 overall prospect is 9-for-20 (.450) with four runs scored and three RBIs this spring. Phils No. 11 prospect Mickey Moniak struck out and walked in two plate appearances. Red Sox No. 21 prospect Marcus Wilson led off the third with an infield single and scored on a double by Kevin Pillar. Box score

Marlins 2, Nationals (ss) 2

Marlins No. 28 prospect Sterling Sharp , taken from the Nationals in the Rule 5 Draft, issued a walk and punched out five over three one-hit innings. Second-ranked Nats prospect Luis Garcia singled in three at-bats and is hitting .421 this spring. Box score

Nationals (ss) 5, Mets 0

Top Nats prospect Carter Kieboom got a hit in three at-bats. Ranked 21st overall by MLB.com, he's batting .190 with six walks and two runs scored in 10 Grapefruit League games. Fourth-ranked Wil Crowe yielded a pair of hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings. Sixth-ranked Mets prospect Mark Vientos drew a walk in his first plate appearance of the spring. Box score

Twins 7, Tigers 6

Eighth-ranked Twins prospect Jhoan Duran pitched a perfect seventh inning, fanning two, while No. 22 Travis Blankenhorn singled and drove in a run. Tigers No. 5 prospect Isaac Paredes drew a walk in two plate appearances. Box score

Rays (ss) 1, Braves 1

Wander Franco , MLB.com's top overall prospect, singled home third-ranked Rays prospect Vidal Brujan -- who walked -- in the seventh inning. No. 16 Tampa Bay prospect Joe Ryan struck out five and worked around two hits in three scoreless frames. Top Braves prospect Cristian Pache tripled and scored in the bottom of the ninth, while second-ranked Drew Waters singled in two at-bats. Box score

Rays (ss) 1, Orioles 0

Rays No. 21 prospect Anthony Banda allowed one hit over two shutout innings to pick up the win, 23rd-ranked Peter Fairbanks struck out three and walked one in a scoreless ninth to pick up the save. Fourth-ranked O's prospect Ryan Mountcastle was 0-for-3. Box score

Red Sox (ss) 5, Blue Jays 2

No. 3 Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec doubled in a run in the third and walked in the fifth before leaving for a defensive replacement. Top Blue Jays prospect Nate Pearson kept his Grapefruit League ERA at 0.00, working around a pair of walks while striking out three in two scoreless innings. Box score

Yankees 7, Pirates 4

Yankees No. 30 prospect Brandon Lockridge delivered a bases-loaded triple and scored a run in the eighth inning. Sixteenth-ranked Nick Nelson maintained a perfect spring ERA by pitching around a hit and two walks in two innings. He struck out two. Second-ranked Bucs prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes was hitless in two at-bats, while Oneil Cruz -- MLB.com's No. 64 overall prospect -- struck out in his lone plate appearance. Box score